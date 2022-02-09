NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Announces Commercial Associate Selected to be AFIRE Representative

Chamber Member Update

West Palm Beach, FL – NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Inc., one of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate firms, is proud to announce that NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Commercial Associate, Alexandra Bazo, a 2022 Master’s Degree in Real Estate candidate at Georgetown University has been chosen by Georgetown as one of two Georgetown University distinguished AFIRE representatives.

Established in 1988, AFIRE, (the Association For International Real Estate Investors) is a leading nonprofit trade association headquartered in Washington, DC, that serves as an essential forum providing high value thought leadership for real estate leaders from around the world. AFIRE’s members include nearly 200 leading global institutional investors, investment managers, and supporting partners from 24 countries representing approximately $3 trillion in real estate assets under management (AUM) in the United States. The AFIRE organization membership has included two former presidents, as well as former Secretaries of State and Defense, not to mention the foreign dignitaries.

Ms. Alexandra Bazo joined NAI/Merin Hunter Codman in 2018 with an extensive domestic and international residential real estate career., Ms. Bazo is expected to graduate Summa Cum Laude with a Master’s Degree in Real Estate from Georgetown University in May 2022. Ms. Bazo also holds degrees from John Cabot University in Rome and the University of Wales, United Kingdom, graduating with honors in all studies. Ms. Bazo is fluent in English, Spanish and Italian. Her international exposure and knowledge make her an asset to any foreign or national investor.

“I chose the Master’s program at Georgetown University because it is one the leading real estate focused programs in the United States. It is led by seasoned professionals, who teach not only national but also focus on global contemporary real estate practices. To be selected, out of the entire Georgetown University Real Estate program, as only one of two Fellows for the AFIRE Organization is a true honor. I look forward to the strategic and operational thought leadership, as well as the opportunity to learn and help improve the global real estate investment industry granted to me by the AFIRE appointment,” stated Alexandra Bazo.

“Alex’s commitment to professional development in a prestigious and intense academic program allows her to best service local, national and international clients. We are not only excited and proud of her studies at Georgetown University but delighted by her well-earned Georgetown University AFIRE appointment. The firm is honored to have NAI/Merin Hunter Codman represented within the AFIRE Organization,” added NAI/Merin Hunter Codman CEO Jordan Paul.

