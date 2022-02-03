NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Announces 2021 Broker of the Year

Chamber Member Update

West Palm Beach, FL – NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Inc., one of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate firms, is pleased to announce that Managing Director, Lesley Sheinberg has been named its 2021 Broker of the Year.

This is the third Broker of the Year award for Ms. Sheinberg who has completed over 2,500,000 square feet of leasing and disposition transactions totaling approximately $350 million. Ms. Sheinberg specializes in office and medical commercial real estate with a heavy hand in both retail and industrial transactions, representing landlords and tenants throughout Florida and the greater United States.

In 2021 Ms. Sheinberg completed almost 50 transactions representing approximately 300,000 square feet totaling more than $35 million in deal volume. Ms. Sheinberg’s 2021 transactions were representative of her diverse skills as she represented landlords, tenants, buyers and sellers closing a variety of deals in some of Palm Beach County’s most prestigious downtown and suburban buildings including 360 Rosemary, Esperante Corporate Center, Golden Bear Plaza, Fairway Office Center and 3501-3601 PGA just to name a few.

Ms. Sheinberg further embodies NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s commitment to serving the local community. A newly added member of the Board of Directors at the Bak Middle School of the Arts Foundation (MSOA), Ms. Sheinberg additionally serves as a member of the Palm Bach County Medical Society, AEC Trendsetters of Florida, US Green Building Council, PGA Corridor Association and as an Adopt-A-Family contributor.

“Lesley’s successful career can be directly attributed to her ability to persevere which allows her to find creative solutions to meet her clients’ goals. She’s a true market leader and expert in her craft. We are honored to name her as our 2021 Broker of the Year,” stated Jordan Paul, CEO of NAI/Merin Hunter Codman.

Chairman, Neil E. Merin, SIOR, CCIM added, “Lesley’s commitment to her clients and community throughout the years has consistently made her a top broker within the firm and in our community. Congratulations Lesley, well earned.”

About NAI/Merin Hunter Codman

NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, www.mhcreal.com, is one of South Florida’s leading commercial real estate firms with over three decades of experience advising clients on strategic acquisitions and dispositions and providing landlord representation, tenant representation, property management and construction management services. The firm has expertise in all commercial property sectors including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hotels and land. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s client base includes some of the nation’s most prestigious institutional and private equity investors. Operating as part of the NAI Global network, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman can facilitate property transactions around the nation and the world, serving as a single point of contact for its clients’ counsel and execution. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with regional offices in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.