Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Palm Beach County School District has ended its month-long mask mandate for school employees, vendors, and visitors. The policy was imposed when school resumed the first week of January due to a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant. Palm Beach County is currently experiencing a steady decline in the positivity rate.

The Federal Reserve has indicated that it will begin to raise the interest rate after more than three years of lower rates. The increase will help ease a current turbulent market and quickly elevating inflation. The Federal Reserve has suggested a quarter-percentage-point increase to its benchmark short-term borrowing rate. It believes there is room for a rate increase without threatening the labor market.

Florida’s tourism industry is a key driver of the state’s $1.5 trillion economy and has been the hardest hit industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Tourism Industry Marketing Corporation, better known as VISIT FLORIDA, is essential in promoting Florida’s tourism brand. For every $1 spent on VISIT FLORIDA marketing efforts, the state receives $3.27 back in tax revenue.

Thanks to the actions taken by the legislature in last year’s legislative session, funding for VISIT FLORIDA was extended until October 1, 2023. However, unless further action is taken during this year’s legislative session, it is scheduled to sunset. Florida Senate Bill 434 and Florida House Bill 489 reauthorize the state’s tourism marketing arm beyond October 1, 2023. Sussecful passage of these two bills will:

Maintain the state’s tourism marketing arm and promote the state as being “open for business” to national and international visitors

Provide VISIT FLORIDA certainty and allow for coordinated and strategic future marketing planning as the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact the industry

Continue the partnership with small businesses and local governments that rely on tourists and the state’s marketing to generate much-needed revenue

The Boca Chamber supports VISIT FLORIDA and its mission to drive the critical tourism industry for our state. To join us in advocating for support of Senate Bill 434 and House Bill 489, click here to send an email to your local representative.

The Chamber will host its Annual Community Cookout on Saturday, March 12 at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. A day of food, fun and games for the whole family, Chamber Members and non-members are invited to come to celebrate this gorgeous community in which we live, work, learn and play! The day will include games for the family (all ages), bounce houses, slides, a DJ and the South Florida Sun! Admission to the Community Cookout is FREE! You can purchase a meal ticket for $5, which includes a hamburger or hotdog, cold salad, chips and a beverage. Children under 10 years old will receive one complimentary meal ticket. The Community Cookout is also a great opportunity to engage your business with the community! From dentists to pediatricians, to banks and colleges, to salons and party planners – you can reach over 600 families and market your products and services to the community.

This year is extra special as the Chamber and the YMCA are collectively celebrating 120 years of serving the community – 70 for the Chamber and 50 for the YMCA! Click here for sponsorship opportunities and more information!

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

2/1 – 12:00 p.m. In-Person International Business Alliance Roundtable

2/4 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person PRIME Professionals Roundtable

2/9 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

2/10 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

2/10 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Government Affairs Committee

2/15 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person Master Class Business Workshop

2/16 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person South Health Care Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N)

2/16 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Exclusive Trustee Luncheon

2/17 – 11:30 a.m. In-Person DIAMOND Award Luncheon

Former Delray Beach Open champion Sam Querrey is among the qualifying field for this month’s tennis tournament. Querrey, a 10-time ATP Tour winner and former Wimbledon semifinalist, won the 2016 Delray Beach Open. He will be joined by a qualifying field that includes 17-year-old Delray Beach resident Victor Lilov. Other qualifying participants include Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has already claimed a singles title in 2022 and won the men’s Australian Open double’s final with fellow Delray Beach Open participant Nick Kyrgios. The Delray Beach Open takes place February 11-20. Tickets start at $33, with seating options ranging from on-court, covered Veranda, reserved and court-side box seats. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

In conjunction with the tournament, remember to join us on Wednesday, February 16 for our Annual Chamber Bash. Join fellow Chamber members from Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach in the Hospitality Pavilion. The event begins at 5:45 pm and includes delicious food provided by local restaurants, complimentary beverages, and the ability to view that evening’s tennis matches. Click here to purchase your discounted Chamber Bash tickets.

