Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research￼

Lustgarten Foundation
5th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Research 5K Timed Run Boca Raton, FL Sunday, February 27, 2022
Boca Raton, FL
- ADDRESS: Florida Atlantic University, Lot 27, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33431
- TIME: Registration opens at 8:30 A.M. / Walk Begins at 9:30 A.M.
- ROUTES: 5K route Timed Run
- HELPFUL INFORMATION: Dogs are not permitted. Route is stroller and wheel chair accessible
- NOTE: Please email Lisa Crowley [email protected] or call: 866-789-1000 if you are interested in obtaining a walk poster(s) to hang at your place of employment or another location.