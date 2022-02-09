Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research￼

Lustgarten Foundation

5th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Research 5K Timed Run Boca Raton, FL Sunday, February 27, 2022

Boca Raton, FL

  • ADDRESS:               Florida Atlantic University, Lot 27, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33431
  • TIME:                      Registration opens at 8:30 A.M. / Walk Begins at 9:30 A.M.
  • ROUTES:                5K route Timed Run
  • HELPFUL INFORMATION:         Dogs are not permitted.  Route is stroller and wheel chair accessible
  • NOTE:                    Please email Lisa Crowley [email protected] or call: 866-789-1000  if you are interested in obtaining a walk poster(s) to hang at your place of employment or another location.

