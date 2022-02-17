Lebow Award Offers High School Students a Chance to “Be Not Afraid Of Greatness”

Left to right: Diani Galarza-Alvarez, and Katelyn Daunais both seniors at Forest Hill Community High; Sophia Madden, a junior at Royal Palm Beach Community High School; and Anne-Marie Gousse, a junior at Forest Hill Community High School Photo: Mary Stucchi

Kravis Center sets the stage for annual Shakespearean performances and award presentation

Boca Raton, FL – Celebrating its 12th year of awarding local Title 1 high schoolers for their excellence in Shakespearean performances, the Lebow Awards were presented on January 22 where participating students and teachers also attended the evening’s performance of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Cash prizes totaling $5,000 were bestowed on six Palm Beach County students from two local high schools following an adjudication process.

“This award at the Kravis Center is a fitting tribute to Alan Lebow, a man whose passion in life involved theater, film, art and literature,” said Tracy Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center. “We are pleased to honor the accomplishments of the 2022 Lebow Award recipients as well as the commitment of their teachers. The students all gave outstanding performances and this program would not be possible without the support of the Lebow family’s Kids’ Dreams, Inc. foundation.”

Sponsored by Kids’ Dreams, Inc., in memory of its co-founder, Alan Lebow, the Kravis Center award program engages students from Title I high schools and provides the opportunity for them to perform short selections from William Shakespeare’s works before a panel of distinguished judges. In 2015, Kids’ Dreams made a gift to the Kravis Center to permanently endow the Lebow Award.

The student adjudication took place on December 11, where the participants performed their selected works and were evaluated and scored by three judges in five categories of performance: concentration, emotional commitment, energy, evidence of understanding, and overall performance. The Lebow Award Judges included Desmond Gallant, Courtney Poston and Karen Stephens.

The two top winners were seniors from Forest Hill Community High School, Madison McCalla, a Kravis Center DeGeorge Academy alumna, and Curran Stinchcomb. Each won a prize of $1,000. Diani Galarza-Alvarez, and Katelyn Daunais both seniors at Forest Hill Community High; Sophia Madden, a junior at Royal Palm Beach Community High School; and Anne-Marie Gousse, a junior at Forest Hill Community High School were awarded $750 as an Honorable Mention.

