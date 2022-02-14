Laundromat Caught Fire Early Monday in Boca Raton

At 8:27 AM on Monday, February 14, 2022- Boca Raton Firefighters responded to a fire at a laundromat inside the plaza located at 301 NE Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton. The fire was called in by the business owner who saw the smoke and flames in the back of the business. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the entrance of the business and all occupants had exited safely. Upon making entry to the building the crews quickly located and extinguished the fire that was isolated to mostly the rear of the occupancy. There was extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the business. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.