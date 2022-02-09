Kevin Vance Named Duane Morris Boca Raton Office Managing Partner

Chamber Member Update

Duane Morris LLP has appointed Kevin Vance as managing partner of its Boca Raton, Florida, office. Vance succeeds Harvey W. Gurland, who has served in that role since 2011. Gurland will continue to serve Duane Morris as the managing partner of its Miami office.

“The addition of Kevin to our management ranks emphasizes not just his talent and contributions to the firm, but also highlights our vision for expanding Duane Morris in South Florida. Our busy, full-service offices and client base will benefit from the talent and vision of a partner who is focused on Boca Raton and the local community. Together, Kevin and Harvey will provide seamless, collaborative leadership in the region, which is a win-win,” said Matthew A. Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Duane Morris.

Vance is board certified by the Florida Bar in labor and employment law. He represents businesses in litigation matters and advises employers on compliance with federal, state and local laws involving the employment relationship. He is also a frequent lecturer on labor and employment law topics. Vance serves on the Board of Directors and as an officer of the Academy of Florida Management Attorneys, the preeminent organization of Florida management-side labor and employment attorneys. He also is the vice chair and longtime Board of Directors member of the Sunrise Group, a South Florida-based nonprofit that serves individuals with disabilities. Vance is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He has practiced law in South Florida since 2003 and has been a partner with Duane Morris since 2010.

