Free “Friday Flicks” Outdoors Under the Banyan Tree in Downtown Boynton￼

Boca Raton, FL – On Friday, Feb. 18, beginning at 5:00 pm, the City of Boynton Beach will host Friday Flicks, a free outdoor movie at Centennial Park in Downtown Boynton. The featured film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, will be shown on a large screen under the City’s historic Banyan tree. Free Wonka Bars (Hershey’s chocolate bars) will be distributed to the first 100 attendees who visit the City’s Information table – one lucky attendee will receive a bar with the Golden Ticket for a $15 gift card to Scheurer’s Hand-Dipped Chocolates in Downtown Boynton.

Come hungry, as a variety of food trucks will be on-site, offering up a delicious range of fare available for purchase. Selections include: G’s Hibachi –(Hibachi, Fried Rice, Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable Tempura, Dumplings, Spring Rolls, Edamame, Soda, Water), Giovanni’s Gourmet Italian Ice (Italian Ice, Ice Cream), TMI Food Truck (Sliders, Donuts, Tots), and Boardwalk Italian Ice (Popcorn, Soft Drinks).

Children’s activities will be offered before the movie begins, including a hula hoop contest, giant Lego building blocks, Connect Four, candy count contest, paper lollipop art project, and chalk contest (for a chance to win a hand-designed Willy Wonka hat by ArtSea Living). In addition, Kissed by a Pixie Fairy Hair will be available.

Guests of all ages will enjoy a Meet & Greet with Boynton Beach Police Department Therapy Dog, K-9 Elliot, photo ops with Mr. Willy Wonka himself, and entertainment by DJ Kryp2nite before the movie begins (approx. 6:30 pm).

Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.). Accessible parking will be available. Ride share is encouraged. Drop-off/pick-up location is located on SE 1st Ave. behind Centennial Park & Amphitheater (120 E. Ocean Ave.). Please note – for the safety of our vendors and attendees, East Ocean Ave., from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St., and SE 1st Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. will be closed from 3:00 pm to approximately 9:00 pm to accommodate this event.

An ASL interpreter will be provided, and the movie will be shown with closed captioning. For more information visit, boynton-beach.org/flicks, email [email protected], or call 561-742-6010.