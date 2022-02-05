Dr. Robyn Moncrief and Alex Gellman Make $2 Million Gift to Boca Raton’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

Robyn Moncrief and Alex Gellman

Gift from Retired Breast Surgeon and Entrepreneur Husband will be Recognized in New Sanctuary

Boca Raton, FL – Retired Boca Raton Regional Hospital Breast Surgeon Robyn Moncrief and her husband Alex Gellman have made a $2 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

The couple’s generosity brings the total funds raised through the Keeping the Promise campaign to $225 million toward its goal of $250 million and amplifies and symbolizes the enormous philanthropic commitment from the medical staff.

“Dr. Moncrief holds a special place in the hearts of so many of us here at the hospital and in this community,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “As a breast surgeon, she has had an enormous impact on patients and their family members who depended on her extraordinary skill to both save and enhance life. There is no greater accomplishment as a physician, as a person. Dr. Moncrief was part of the substantial growth of the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Institute before she retired to spend more time with her husband and their philanthropy. The gift she is making with her husband, philanthropist and businessman Alex Gellman, underscores their commitment to Boca Regional and to our bold vision to expand. We are eternally grateful.”

The gift from Dr. Moncrief and Mr. Gellman will be fittingly recognized in the new planned Sanctuary and will carry the name of Alex’s grandmother, Anne Brenner Gellman.

“This hospital represents a significant part of my professional life,” said Dr. Moncrief. “The patients I’ve had the pleasure to serve…the relationships I’ve developed with my colleagues at Boca Raton Regional…it is all irreplaceable. Alex and I are thrilled to be a partner in this campaign effort and play a role in the future of healthcare in the community we love.”

Dr. Moncrief specialized in breast surgery with a special interest in the treatment of all aspects of breast disease. She secured her Medical Degree from the University of Texas Medical School Health Science Center and advanced her career with stops at State University of New York Downstate and St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City, and Lynn Sage Comprehensive Breast Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Her husband, Alex Gellman, is a Senior Advisor to DigitalBridge and the Co-Founder and CEO of Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. His adopted home of Boca Raton and the important work of the hospital has made this initiative and campaign a perfect fit for him.

“We are so appreciative of the generosity of Dr. Moncrief and Alex Gellman,” said Stan Barry, co-chair of Keeping the Promise. “They are now valuable members of our donor family and of our physician donor family, which represents a significant part of funds raised through the campaign. It is gratifying to see Dr. Moncrief and her physician counterparts rise to the occasion in this effort. It pointedly demonstrates their loyalty, commitment, and belief in our future.”

The $250 million Keeping the Promise Campaign is the largest fund-raising initiative in Boca Regional’s history and is supporting its most ambitious period of growth and expansion. The campus redevelopment plans include at the centerpiece, the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower where patients will be welcomed in the inviting new Louis B. and Anne W. Green Lobby with plans for retail, dining, meeting space, a sanctuary, outdoor courtyards, and other conveniences for visitors. The new tower features all new surgical suites and all private patient rooms exceeding the latest safety standards for patient care. In the current hospital building, all existing rooms will be converted to private in a comprehensive renovation of all patient units including maternity, oncology, and orthopedics. An expansion of the Marcus Neuroscience Institute is well underway with emphasis on neurovascular/stroke, central nervous system tumors, spine, and epilepsy/seizure disorders. The recently opened 972-car Schmidt Family Parking Facility will be connected to the Marcus Neuroscience Institute once the new tower construction is complete.

