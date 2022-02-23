Contemporary Art Gallery Reopens Within the Historic Boca Raton Luxury Resort Hotel & Boca Beach Club 

The Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Sponder Gallery’s newly renovated Contemporary Art gallery at the recently remodeled luxury resort hotel & Boca Beach Club, “The Boca Raton”, opens its doors to much anticipated fanfare with a selection of new Contemporary Art, its new space, and new location within the gorgeous grounds of this historic site.

“The Boca Raton” Luxury Resort Hotel & Boca Beach Club reopened its doors in January 2022 after completing a $200 million renovation and remodel. The Florida site now features grand architecture designs, lush grounds, hidden gardens, 294 guest rooms & suites, and Sponder Gallery’s newly remodeled Blue-Chip Contemporary Art Gallery. Sponder Gallery has called this Members Only Luxury Resort home for over the last decade, providing a unique and immersive experience for the resort’s guests and club members with rotating art exhibitions, sculpture installations, and public art displays.

Although the COVID crisis delayed many projects throughout the United States, it allowed Sponder Gallery and its staff to reevaluate, refocus, and reflect on the almost 40 years of gallery business; all the while making preparations to launch with full force into the New Year, as the resort opened its doors after the extensive upgrade.

Deborah Sponder began her art career as a private dealer in California in 1983. Twenty years later, she joined her mother, Elaine Baker, in Boca Raton as a partner at Baker Sponder Gallery (est. 1989). In 2013, Sponder Gallery emerged with a strong presence in the international art fair circuit.

Offering a stellar roster of established and mid-career artists, Sponder Gallery has led a renowned charge of leadership in the Contemporary Art World with over 200 blue-chip art exhibitions. Notable one-person exhibitions have included Contemporary Art Masters like Frank Stella, Lynn Chadwick, Friedel Dzubas, Dan Christensen, Donald Martiny, Johan Creten, Michael Halsband, William King, Ernest Trova and Boaz Vaadia.

As a member of the Fine Art Dealers Association (FADA), Sponder Gallery focuses on post-war and contemporary paintings and sculpture, while maintaining an inventory of strong secondary market work.

“Artists who display innovative techniques and a unique approach to materials are paramount to the gallery’s aesthetic”, says Beverly Cuyler, Gallery Director. “Which is why we are now showing works by Contemporary Artist, Gabriel Delgado.”

Delgado, a Florida-based and Boca Raton artist creates conceptual artworks that explore hypothetically solvable mathematical equations using words, numbers, and symbols; an innovative technique that brings to light the elegance of numerical and text-driven logic via an expressive scientific chalkboard aesthetic. Exploring themes like Love, Lust, and Desire, the artist breaks down these universal emotions into mathematical statements which read more like word puzzles than common core Algebra.

“I use words – their meanings and history as the core compositional components in my artwork. As I research this information, I build out a long division math problem. Using the order of operation rules (commonly referred to as PEMDAS), I decipher and assign a certain amount of logic to the linguistic breakdown of the chosen terms. As an artist, I create a systematic and coded vernacular that can be easily understood if you make time for the art; study it, and be open to exploring the message,” says Delgado.

In addition to only exhibiting artists, Sponder Gallery also offers personalized support and consulting in all aspects of art collecting and art appraisal services. Their highly trained and specialized staff provides exceptional insight on the museum-quality works for acquisition, while adding an educational and cultural enhancement for their visitor experiences.

Sponder Gallery reopening is slated for April 1, 2022.

For more information on Sponder Gallery, please visit www.spondergallery.com or call 561.241.3050