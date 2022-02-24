CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE returns!  FEB 25-27, 2022

Weekend gala features Jeff Gordon, Howie Mandel, and prestigious Collector Cars

By Kenny Spahn

The Concours d’Elegance returns to Boca this weekend! Yes, 15th Annual “Boca Raton The Concours d’Elegance takes place February 25-27, 2022 at the newly remodeled The Boca Raton LuxuryResort. This world-class event draws thousands of automotive enthusiasts and collectors from around the world. This year’s highlights include entertainment by comedian Howie Mandel, and special tributes to racing legend Jeff Gordon and other auto industry leaders. The weekend culminates with Sunday’s “Concours d’Elegance”—a premier celebration of automotive history, featuring hundreds of vintage, antique and exotic automobiles and motorcycles. All proceeds from the weekend benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

Founded and directed by Rita & Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group, the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is the world’s largest Concours owned by a charity, and fully benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, which serves more than 12,000 at-risk youth. “To date, the event has raised more than $10 million for the charity,” notes Event Co-Founder Rita Case.

The Concours weekend kicks off on Friday, February 25th with a Private VIP Welcome Reception at The Boca Raton. The invitation only event is exclusively for “Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award” Winners, “Big Wheel” Members, Celebrity Guests and VIP Sponsors.

Saturday (Feb. 26) The Grand Gala Dinner and Auction at The Boca Raton. The festive evening begins with an elegant cocktail reception, before a gourmet dinner and the chance to bid on exquisite auction items. During the evening, Concours’ Chairs will recognize American Race Car Champion, Jeff Gordon, (Four-time NASCAR® Cup Series Champion, Three-time Daytona 500 winner and Five-time Brickyard 400 winner). Other honorees include Lilliam & Gus Machado (of Gus Machado Ford), and SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon (President & CEO, Kia Motors North America). The evening concludes with an exclusive performance by comedian Howie Mandel.

Sunday, February 27th marks the pinnacle of the weekend, the 15th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance. Grand Marshal Wayne Carini, host of television’s “Chasing Classic Cars,” will preside over Concours, one of the world’s largest and most revered automotive events. Come marvel at over 200 meticulously restored cars and motorcycles from every period—some one of a kind. Walk the show field, as judges critique these masterpieces and meet the owners, who are competing for top prizes and national recognition.

This year’s Concours’ pays homage to the Marque of the Year, Pre-War Chrysler & Imperial Coach Built vehicles, as well as several Features of the Year, including Chrysler & Imperial post-war models from 1946, 1957 and 1958-1975. Special Display Classes include: “30 under 30”, Tuner Cars and 1963-1967, Corvette Coupes plus other special displays. Additionally, this year’s Automobile Collector of the Year, Guy Lewis and Debut cars include: 1937 Horsch,1914 Sterns-Knight and 1963 Porsche 356.Food and beverages will be available to all, from The Boca Raton’s new restaurants, including The Flamingo Grill, Sadelle’s, Palm Court, and Mulligans.

To purchase tickets for more information: www.BocaCDE.com.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the tenth year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information www.bgcbc.org.

About the Author: Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, the exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry. (www.RestaurantPlacement.com)

