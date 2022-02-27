BY PLACING HIS NUCLEAR FORCES ON ALERT, IN WORLD’S EYES PREMIERE PUTIN LOOKS MORE AND MORE PREPOSTEROUS!  

So, is emperor Vladimir now proposing to drop nuclear bombs on those few dauntless Ukrainians daring to kneel in front of Russian tanks advancing into their beleaguered country?

Then why has the emperor given such a preposterous order during a televised meeting with his ministers to place Russia’s nuclear forces on alert?

Not only are Western countries implementing “illegitimate sanctions” against Russia,” said the emperor, “but senior officials of leading NATO countries are allowing themselves to make aggressive statements directed at our country,” he added.

How dare they do that to a powerful, nuclear-armed Russia.

So, what’s Putin’s answer to these “aggressive statements?” Why, nuclear weapons, of course!

Is the emperor saying to forget tit for tat, and instead let’s do annihilation for tat?

Thus, has the emperor lost not only his clothes, but his marbles!

Are we now dealing with a monarch who’s gone meshuga?

Does he really think he’s trying to liberate Jews from NAZI camps and exterminations in Ukraine?

Does he know Ukrainian President Zelensky is a jew?

Does the emperor care?

Can someone please bring the emperor to his senses, if he has any left, and stop this insane war that’s killing innocent men, women and CHILDREN!

