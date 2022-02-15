Boynton Beach Mall Encourages Guests to Get Their Steps Through Fitness Loop

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA (FEBRUARY 15, 2022) – Boynton Beach Mall will harness its pedestrian-friendly pathways by offering guests a new way to break a sweat through Fitness Loop, part of the town center’s Find Your Fit program. Reinventing the traditional mall walker experience, Fitness Loop provides a way for guests to enjoy the benefits of physical activity while incorporating interactive aspects, including mile markers and specified pathways.



“Taking part in regular physical activity, including brisk walking, can bring about such great health benefits,” said Rachel Torres, General Manager at Boynton Beach Mall. “We’re thrilled to offer Boynton Beach Mall as a pedestrian-friendly area for guests to get their steps in while enjoying some new twists on a traditional fitness activity.”



Fitness Loop will be available Monday-Thursday from 11AM-7PM, Friday-Saturday from 11AM-8PM and Sundays from 11AM-6PM. The starting point of the loop will be near the east main entrance at the food court next to Sbarro’s Italian Eatery.



Fitness Loop is sponsored by Camp Gladiator. Camp Gladiator is a fun, challenging workout program for all fitness levels led by Certified Personal Trainers. It’s their mission to positively impact the physical fitness and ultimately, the lives of, as many people as possible and they do that through 60 minute engaging outdoor and online community workouts. More information can be found at CampGladiator.com



“We are excited to be partnering with the Boynton Beach Mall as we connect our heart healthy mall walkers to an interactive fitness experience,” said Beth Peterson, Partner Trainer and Area Director of Camp Gladiator. “At various points through the walk, mall walkers will be able to scan a QR code on each mile marker and get health and coaching tips to keep them engaged as they add up their miles.”



February is Heart Month and Camp Gladiator can’t think of a better way to celebrate this together than to keep our community moving forward in their fitness journey.

Fitness Loop brings the importance of physical and mental wellbeing to the forefront, while allowing guests to connect with others through wellness at Boynton Beach Mall. This is one example of the town center’s commitment to creating innovative, energizing experiences year-round for the community. For more information on Fitness Loop or other Find Your Fit activities, visit boyntonbeachmall.com.



