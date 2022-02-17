Boca Raton’s Advantage for College-Bound Kids: Getting Engaged

Although your children’s grades will probably be the number one factor in what types of colleges and universities will be available to them, there is another educational factor that rivals GPA in importance. More and more, great colleges like Florida Atlantic and Lynn University want to know what kind of person they are bringing to campus, not just how those kids will perform on tests.

Character and personality matter to the admissions department. Unfortunately, you might know just how wonderful your children are, but the college has never met them and only has some paperwork to give them a clue.

What’s the key to showing the best schools what’s really exceptional about your child? Get your children into extracurricular activities that reflect their values, talents, and aspirations.

Southeast Florida Scouting

Scouting is a quickly recognized and highly regarded activity for young people. This choice is one to really pause and consider, as it has a solid and well-established brand of teaching kids about integrity, hard work, community, and life skills. The goal of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts is to build capable people who care about being good citizens.

Those qualities in a candidate are hugely attractive to schools and employers. After all, what’s not to like about someone who spent real time working to serve their community? If you are interested in learning more about scouting in the Boca Raton area, check out the Boy Scouts of America, South Florida Counsel or Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida websites.

Boca Raton Area Academics

It might seem counter-intuitive for your child’s extracurricular activity to be academic, but it is absolutely worth considering under two circumstances. First, if your child has a real passion for a particular subject, honor that drive. Schools want to see engagement and excitement. If going to a summer writing or STEM camp will make your kid happy, it will make a college admission office happy too.

Second, if your child is focused on a particular career, like nursing, engineering, or business and wants to make sure they ace some of the tougher required classes for that major, your child can demonstrate his or her commitment to that profession by getting some extra lessons in those key subjects.

You can use one of Boca Raton’s in-person tutoring companies, like Mathnasium or Score At The Top Learning Center. Alternatively, you can look at the online platforms taught by university professors, such as ProPrep’s Calculus and Physics intro class, PHY 2048, which will set your student up for excellence.

Local Hobby and Sports Clubs

Follow your student’s interests. The main purposes of extracurricular activities are to highlight your child’s best qualities and help them learn some life skills, like teamwork and respect. Here are some ideas. If your child gets excited about music, look into School of Rock Boca Raton to get them performing with others, outside the high school orchestra pit. Science loving kids can participate in everything from robotics clubs to an environmental club. There are plenty of art, drama, hiking, sailing, and sports clubs in the area to get any kid engaged.

Ocean-Side Volunteer Work

Volunteering in the community can be an impressive addition to a college application and has flexibility in terms of when and how much time your child needs to commit. A park or beach clean up only takes a few hours. An animal shelter or senior center would be happy to get your child for one Saturday morning a month. For a more impressive resume builder, your student might treat volunteering the way other students treat sports, meaning they would help out once or twice a week after school.

Volunteer work is one of those achievements that is likely to instantly impress and warm the hearts of admissions officers. It’s a feel-good activity for the people doing it and hearing about it! Who doesn’t love the idea of helping protect the dolphins? Luckily for our community, Boca Raton is teeming with volunteer opportunities to help your kids shine.

Just Do It

Whether you use extracurriculars to make your child an outstanding candidate for the best colleges and universities, or you just want your kid to grow up having some amazing experiences that help them mature, get your kid out of the house and involved.