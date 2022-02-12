Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson files to run for Florida House of Representatives District 91

Andy Thomson

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson, a Democrat, filed paperwork to run for Florida House of Representatives, District 91. District 91 is an open seat as current Representative Emily Slosberg-King has announced she will not seek re-election.

Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020. Andy is a product of Boca Raton – his parents met at Florida Atlantic University in 1967.

“I filed to run for Florida House of Representatives, District 91 to continue my service to our community. We need legislators focused on solving problems. I’m a collaborator and have a record of bringing people together to make a difference. My record of managing a multimillion-dollar budget, reducing taxes, protecting our environment, supporting small businesses, and standing up for Boca Raton families and first responders give me the experience we need in the Florida Legislature,” said Andy Thomson.

Current District 91 State Representative Emily Slosberg-King endorsed Andy Thomson for the seat, stating, “I have worked closely with Andy Thomson over the years to help tackle some of our District’s most pressing issues. Andy knows this District, has served it well on the Boca Raton City Council and will be a staunch advocate for our seniors, families and residents. I’m proud to endorse Andy Thomson for State House District 91.”

Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca’s downtown. He also serves on the governing board of Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency.

Prior to being elected to the City Council, Andy served on several boards to advance the interested of local residents and businesses, including the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency’s Citizens Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair of the City of Boca Raton Education Task Force, and as a member of the City of Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel.

Andy is the type of leader who rolls up his sleeves to get the job done.

Andy challenged himself to run every street in the city he serves – ALL 475 MILES – by the end of 2021, picking up trash as he goes. The idea started in late 2019, when Thomson brought a trash bag along during his morning run. It has since evolved into a commitment to truly get to know every street, neighborhood, and community from the ground up. Thomson’s “Run the City” initiative includes over 400 volunteers who have helped pick up 1,276.76 pounds of trash, 525 pieces of PPE and over 320 safety improvement needs identified.

As a Boca Raton City Council member, Andy helped lead the City’s COVID response, ensuring the community had testing and vaccination sites. He also worked with county and state leaders to ensure resources reached those in need, especially Boca Raton small businesses.

In 2020, Andy was chosen to be part of the inaugural Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute by Smart Growth America and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help develop Complete Streets in Boca Raton. In 2019, Andy earned the Impact Award from the New Leaders Council Palm Beach for his work leading through political advocacy, and, in 2016, he received the Non-Profit Award from the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County for his pro bono legal work.

Andy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin’ Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU teaching local and state government.

Andy and his wife Joanna met during their first day of class at the University of Miami and have been together ever since. They got married in 2009 and are proud to raise their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his children’s baseball, basketball and soccer teams.