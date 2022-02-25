Boca Beat, 02/25
- Feeding South Florida, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in South Florida, is excited to announce its Third Annual “Feed Your Creativity” Art Competition. Elementary, middle, and high school students throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties are invited to participate for the opportunity to have their artwork converted to one of Feeding South Florida’s truck wraps – a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is expanding its food distribution schedule in Boynton Beach as part of the organization’s hunger relief efforts in Palm Beach County. Starting on March 2, BHH will be serving the Boynton Beach community five days a week through its drive-thru Pantry Bag Program. The program is open to qualifying Palm Beach County residents living at or below the poverty level as determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Individuals enrolled in SNAP, TANF, or Medicare/Medicaid automatically qualify. Registration is completed in-person during their first visit to any of five distribution locations.
- A first-of-its-kind study using haptic/touch sensation feedback, electromyogram (EMG) control and an innovative wearable soft robotic armband could just be a game changer for users of prosthetic hands who have long awaited advances in dexterity. Findings from the study could catalyze a paradigm shift in the way current and future artificial hands are controlled by limb-absent people.
- Professors Lystra Seenath and Dharmesh Patel, two well-regarded department chairs, have been selected as Palm Beach State College’s 2022 recipients of the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards.
- Five years after the start-up, “We Dine Together” club’s still helping new students adjust at Boca Raton Community High School. Now its success has earned community support to expand.
- Florida Atlantic University was ranked No. 63 in the country for economic mobility in a recent national ranking of higher education institutions by Third Way, a public policy think tank.
- World-renowned ethicists and theologians critiqued these scenarios Thursday during the Jess Moody Faith & Culture Forum. Speakers included Dr. Brian Brock, chair in moral and practical theology at the University of Aberdeen (Scotland); Dr. Celia Deane-Drummond, director of the Laudato Si’ Research Institute at Campion Hall, University of Oxford; and Dr. Brent P. Waters, Jerre and Mary Joy Stead professor of Christian social ethics at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University. Such moral questions are also explored in PBA’s philosophy, technology and ethics course in the Master of Arts in Philosophy of Religion program.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton has started a new leadership program for local at risk teens. The JLBR Junior Leadership Program (JLP) will kick off on March 3rd from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Lab at YMCA, 600 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Dozens of teens from Title 1 schools will attend the informational kick-off event and take part in interactive activities, including a scavenger hunt and raffle. Refreshments will be provided.
- Palm Health Foundation, Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health, has appointed Pamela Perrin as stewardship manager and Brandy Shaw as administrative coordinator. Perrin and Shaw will fulfill important roles to advance the $100 million foundation’s philanthropic mission to inspire and fund solutions for better health in Palm Beach County through community collaboration.
About the Author