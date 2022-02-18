Boca Beat, 02/18
- A milestone year honoring their commitment to promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County is hosting their 20th annual Inspiration Breakfast on Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 a.m. outdoors at their Peter Blum Family YMCA (6631 Palmetto Cir S). The breakfast is the Y’s largest event raising funds for their Financial Assistance and Youth Development programs. This year’s Breakfast will feature Bill Walton, Legendary Basketball Hall of Famer and Emmy award-winning Broadcaster.
- Clinics Can Help (CCH), Florida’s only nonprofit organization that collects, cleans, refurbishes and donates new and gently used medical equipment and supplies for children and adults, is thrilled to announce their recent gift of $44,000 from The Leeds Endowment to bring customized wheelchairs to special needs children in Palm Beach County.
- Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson, a Democrat, filed paperwork to run for Florida House of Representatives, District 91. District 91 is an open seat as current Representative Emily Slosberg-King has announced she will not seek re-election.
- Several homeowners in Delray Beach’s beautiful Lake Ida Neighborhood will be opening their doors to visitors during the 19th Annual Delray Beach Home Tour benefiting Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) on Wednesday, March 9th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Delray Beach Home Tour is a unique opportunity to see exquisite interiors of homes and gardens.
- American Heritage Schools, a leading college preparatory school with the highest number of National Merit Scholars and highest U.S. Presidential Scholars of all high schools in Florida, is proud to announce that many of its 2022 graduating class have received early acceptances to the nation’s finest colleges and universities throughout the U.S.
- Palm Beach State College is proud to announce its Money-Back Guarantee programs. Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Respiratory Care, Welding, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers (HVAC), Electrician and Welding were presented as the inaugural Money-Back Guarantee programs by PBSC President Ava L. Parker at the February Board of Trustees meeting in Belle Glade. Students who enroll and complete any of the Money-Back Guarantee programs, who are not employed within six months after graduation, are now eligible to request a refund of their tuition. The Money-Back Guarantee program is a part of House Bill 1507 and the Reimagining Education and Career Help Act (R.E.A.C.H.), which was passed last legislative session.
- The South Florida Fair has awarded scholarships to 19 high school students totaling $50,750, continuing a 40-year tradition of supporting education. The fair received more than 100 applications from five counties for this year’s scholarships. Winners received their scholarships in a ceremony with fair dignitaries and their families during the 2022 fair, which recently ended. The winners’ scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 and can be used at any accredited institution of higher learning.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) unveiled its new Community Garden on October 16 at Meadows Park in Boca Raton.
- Double honors and appreciation for their expertise, patient care, and dedication to the Hippocratic oath during the historically challenging pandemic years 2020 and 2021, Boca Raton’s finest healthcare providers will be celebrated at the 2022 “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon (HYDL). Presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the event will be held Wednesday, March 30 at Boca West Country Club at 11:30 a.m., concluding at 1:30 p.m.
- Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon is pleased to announce that demolition is complete on the former DMV building on PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
