Boca Beat, 02/11
- Aiming to bring urgency to the importance of saving early for college, Florida Prepaid kicked off its annual Open Enrollment period today by offering families who purchase a 529 Prepaid Plan by April 30, 2022 up to $500 in a 529 Savings Plan to be used toward additional college expenses.
- As Boca Helping Hands (BHH) pantry bag clients pick up their groceries, they will receive free books, compliments of the local library. The Boca Raton Public Library is donating approximately 150 books for both kids and adults, with representatives from the library handing out the books to families in the pick-up line on Friday, February 11, from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432.
- Learning about Florida Atlantic University from the comfort of your couch has never been easier thanks to Amazon. FAU will be one of 15 universities featured in season three of Amazon’s “The College Tour” series. The episode will make its debut on Amazon Prime and IMDB TV on Tuesday, Feb. 8
- Members of the Boca Raton community can share their visions for the future of the former Boca Teeca Golf Course at a workshop hosted by Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District commissioners on Wednesday.
- Hidden on Palm Beach County’s Peanut Island is a fascinating relic of that era, the Detachment Hotel; otherwise known as the Kennedy Bunker. The Board of County Commissioners recently approved a plan to restore the 1,800 square foot Cold War-era bunker.
- Previously called O5C Elementary School, Palm Beach County’s newest public school in Boca Raton now has an official name. Currently under construction and set to open at the start of the 2022/23 academic year in August, Blue Lake Elementary School is set to open on August 10.
- Florida Atlantic University’s 2022 Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency presents New York Times Foreign Affairs Columnist Thomas Friedman with “The American Presidency Through a Global Lens.” The lecture, followed by a book signing, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in the Kaye Auditorium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.
- With the shortage of trained early childhood educators reaching crisis levels, Fuller Center’s CEO Ellyn Okrent has taken the issue all the way to the Florida State Legislature. Okrent and her team at the South Florida-based childcare center and school are confident a new bill currently on the docket will create a solution to the crisis by providing a viable path for a career in early childhood education for those passionate about working in the field.
- Retired Boca Raton Regional Hospital Breast Surgeon Robyn Moncrief and her husband Alex Gellman have made a $2 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The couple’s generosity brings the total funds raised through the Keeping the Promise campaign to $225 million toward its goal of $250 million and amplifies and symbolizes the enormous philanthropic commitment from the medical staff.
- In a public health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, imposing lockdowns across entire states or regions and enacting other sweeping policy measures aren’t practical because individual communities may be at different stages of an outbreak.
About the Author