American Heritage Schools Celebrates Seniors’ Early College Acceptances to Elite Universities Throughout the U.S.

Involvement in Pre-Professional Programs Gives Students The Extra Edge

Boca Raton, FL – American Heritage Schools, a leading college preparatory school with the highest number of National Merit Scholars and highest U.S. Presidential Scholars of all high schools in Florida, is proud to announce that many of its 2022 graduating class have received early acceptances to the nation’s finest colleges and universities throughout the U.S.

At American Heritage Schools, preparing for college begins as early as elementary school, and often by the time a student is a senior, he or she has selected a dream school. Many students choose to apply to their first-choice college through the early decision process and, again this year, many of these students received early acceptances to their first-choice schools.

The American Heritage Schools Pre-Professional Programs, Science Research Institute, and 75 offerings in the arts, inspire students to choose their college majors and career aspirations. The rigorous curriculum and access to high-level resources at American Heritage Schools continue to prove successful year after year. Many of this year’s graduating class chose to apply to elite colleges and universities, including Harvard University, Stanford University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, and Georgetown University, to name a few. American Heritage students enjoyed some of the highest acceptance rates to elite universities in the entire nation.

Alexis Nguyen, an American Heritage Schools senior who will be attending Georgetown in fall, said, “I plan to double major in political economy and finance at Georgetown University, and the pre-law program at American Heritage Schools motivated me to participate in mock trial and moot court competitions and serve as the President of the Heritage Chapter of the Florida Law Honor Society. Those experiences helped with both my social capacity and academic ability to work hard and succeed. To have had instructors in high school that were attorneys and judges, gave me the extra edge.”

American Heritage Schools’ students are dedicated, high achieving, and passionate about creating a better world and putting their academic, artistic, and altruistic endeavors to good use.

Nigel Alexis, a senior at American Heritage Schools, will be attending Columbia University with plans to major in computer and electrical engineering. He said, “My future plan is for a career in the tech industry. The Pre-Engineering program at American Heritage Schools allowed me to explore my interest and passion for engineering and design to a higher level. It was a one-of-a-kind opportunity that led me to choose the major which I intend to pursue at Columbia University. To be taught only by expert engineers in high school, was an amazing experience”

American Heritage Schools is the No. 1 private school in Florida for nationally recognized scholars, in math competition, science fair, mock trial, moot court, and speech and debate. Alumni are notable leaders in their chosen fields who are generating positive differences in the world. American Heritage Schools is an independent, non-sectarian, co-educational, college preparatory school in South Florida serving grades Pre-K3 to 12.

“We are proud to have our students gain early acceptances to their dream schools,” said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. “Each student demonstrates strength of character and the motivation to excel, and their futures are as equally bright as they are.”

About American Heritage Schools:

American Heritage Schools, founded in 1965, is a nationally-ranked private, nonsectarian, and co-educational college preparatory day school with two 40-acre campuses: the Broward Campus is located in Plantation, Florida and the Palm Beach Campus is located in Delray Beach, Florida. Its campuses serve approximately 4,650 students in PK3 through 12th grades; the student body represents over 60 different countries throughout the world. Approximately 70 percent of the faculty hold postgraduate degrees. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 138 honors classes, 28 Advanced Placement classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med, pre-law, pre-engineering, biomedical engineering, business & entrepreneurship, and computer science that are taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. For 12 years, American Heritage Schools has been ranked the No. 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars, and the school is home to the No. 1 math competition team out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 5 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. It is ranked among the top private schools in Florida in STEM, according to Niche. Its Science Research Institute enables students to conduct research on real-world problems, and its students have earned international recognition for their findings.

