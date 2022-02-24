117th Birthday of Rotary International

Boca Raton, FL – Rotary International is an international service organization which brings together business, professional, and community leaders in order to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.

Founded by attorney Paul Harris on February 23, 1905, the Rotary Club of Chicago would be the first of 46,000 clubs around the world. He did this so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. The members chose the name Rotary because initially they rotated subsequent weekly club meetings to each other’s offices.

Rotary International and the United Nations have held a strong partnership to promoting goodwill and a more peaceful world, since 1945. In today’s global challenges, recognizing peace and goodwill, is something we all can benefit from.

Joseph Riope – Rotary Club of Boca Raton-Sunset