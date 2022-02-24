Advancing Educational Equity for Latino Students and Fostering Strong Connections between Parents and Schools.

State Farm grant for $745,000

Boca Raton, FL – UnidosUS has been awarded a $745,000 grant from State Farm. Their continued investment will fund programs that work to advance educational equity for Latino students and foster strong connections between parents and schools. The grant will fund the five UnidosUS education initiatives: CASA, Early Escalera, Avanzando Through College, Padres Comprometidos and speranza/Hope Fund. The programs are implemented in partnership with UnidosUS Affiliate Network, a national network of nearly 300 local community-based organizations that directly serve the Latino community. The grant will also support UnidosUS annual conference, one of the largest gatherings of Latinos and allies, all committed to social change and moving the country forward.

“We are grateful for State Farm’s continued investment, partnership and commitment to the Latino community,” said Delia DeLaVara, Senior Vice President for Development and Strategic Initiatives at UnidosUS. “Through their generous support, our ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand our educational programs ensure we are positioned to address the systemic and racial inequities affecting young Latinos and help bridge their access to the opportunities they need to reach their full potential.”

“As a long-standing supporter of UnidosUS, State Farm is proud to provide this grant to ensure Latino youth have access to resources for their educational pursuits and also support the much needed COVID-19 response efforts by UnidosUS”, said Lupe Alcala, Assistant Vice-President of Marketing at State Farm. ““We are committed to helping strengthen and build stronger communities”. This grant is our way to showcase that commitment in a meaningful way and also help address systemic and racial inequalities”.

The UnidosUS CASA, Early Escalera and Avanzando Through College programs are youth-focused initiatives that support students’ college and career readiness and leadership development. The programs deliver culturally and linguistically responsive workshops and experimental learning activities designed to empower low-income and first-generation students to serve as change agents in their communities and to ease their higher education journey.

Padres Comprometidos is a parent engagement program that equips participants with the skills and confidence to actively engage in the school community and serve as strong advocates for their children’s academic success.

The Esperanza/Hope Fund was established in 2020 to support the UnidosUS Affiliate Network and community partners’ response to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the Latino community. The fund provides grants and emergency resources to its Latino Affiliates and the communities they serve.

About UnidosUSUnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For more than 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .