What Is Moissanite and Why Should You Consider This Gemstone?

Moissanite is a rare gemstone that has only recently become widely known. Its unique properties make it a great choice for jewelry lovers who want something special. According to MoissaniteCo.com, moissanite is a naturally occurring form of diamond even though it is not a diamond. Scientists named it after French chemist Henri Moissan who discovered it in 1879.

Most researchers often describe as having a diamond-like appearance. More than that, it is a synthetic gemstone created through a high pressure and temperature process in the lab. In addition to its rarity, moissanite is also very durable and resistant to scratching and chipping.

Moissanite Availability and Cost

Naturally existing moissanite is available across the globe. However, synthetic moissanite is available in labs where dealers make them. The most common color for moissanite is white but there are other colors like yellow, brown, pink, blue, green, orange, red, black, etc.

The price of gemstones depends on its availability and ease of mining. For moissanite, the price varies depending on the size, shape, quality and color. A large stone can cost more than $10,000 while a small one may be less than $100. Therefore, this is an important fact to remember.

Why Choose Moissanite?

Moissanite is an ideal option for those looking for a natural alternative to diamonds. It offers many of the same qualities including hardness, durability and brilliance. However, unlike diamonds, moissanite are not subject to any of the risks associated with mining them from the earth. Therefore, here are important facts that make Moissanite worth considering:

Hardness and strength. Moissanite is extremely hard and strong. It is about 10 times harder than diamond and twice as strong. These two factors contribute to its resistance to scratches and chips.

Brilliance. Moissanite is highly reflective making it appear brighter than diamonds. Therefore, it has more fire and brilliance than diamond.

Durability. Moissanite is much more durable than diamonds. Unlike diamonds, which can easily scratch, or chip, Moissanite will last forever.

Cost. Moissanite is cheaper than diamonds. It costs around half of what a diamond would cost.

Aesthetics. Moissanite is beautiful and elegant. Because it is not a diamond, people associate it with elegance and beauty.

Heat and corrosion resistance. Moissanite is able to withstand extreme temperatures up to 1,200 degrees Celsius. It is also resistant to acids and chemicals. Therefore, it will make good quality jewelry.

Different sizes and shapes. Since dealers can make moissanite in the lab, they have access to different sizes and shapes. They can create stones that look like a real diamond. Therefore, users can get whatever shape or size they want with moissanite.

Moissanite vs. Diamonds

Diamonds have flooded the jewelry industry for thousands of years. People have used them for these years and have proved an important part of our lives. While diamonds are still the best choice for engagement rings, they do come with some disadvantages. Here are some things you should know before choosing between Moissanite and diamonds:

Naturally occurring diamonds are rare. Only 5% of all diamonds are mined. Most of the rest exist in nature.

In terms of cost, diamonds are more expensive than moissanite. Natural diamonds are expensive because they are hard to find. They can cost anywhere from $20 to $50 per carat.

Diamonds are susceptible to damage. They can easily break when dropped unlike moissanite. That means they are very fragile. They are prone to breaking due to their sharp edges.

Moissanite gems are easy to cut unlike diamonds. Therefore, moissanite is available in different sizes and shapes as required by the user.

Final Thoughts

Now that you understand why moissanite is better than diamonds, you may wonder how you can buy this gemstone. To answer your question, do your research guided by these points to find out if moissanite is right for you. If yes, then go ahead and purchase one. However, you need to understand your gemstone needs to make the right choice. Overall, moissanite provides a good alternative for diamond