Tips for Teaching Kids Empathy

(StatePoint) One of the most important skills kids can learn is empathy — the ability to understand how others are feeling. A valuable social skill that’s often the mark of a good leader, empathy aids in communication and helps people build connections with others. Here are some ways you can teach your child empathy:

Read Together

Read to your child when they are young, and encourage them to keep up with the habit when they are older by stocking your shelves with books and by making regular visits to the library. Requiring a leap of imagination as readers put themselves in the shoes of characters, it’s no surprise that a love of fiction can actually help build empathy, according to research. After you read together, talk to your child about the stories and ask them what they think each character was thinking or feeling, and why. You can also do this after watching movies and shows together too.

Introduce Interactive Toys

Play Pretend

Whether playing house or playing superheroes, role-play is not only a chance to build worlds and be creative, but also to consider the feelings of someone else and act them out. You can encourage your child to play pretend by suggesting the activity and letting them invent the game. Keep kids inspired with a fun costume trunk full of hats, wigs and other accessories.

Empathy may be a social skill, but it’s as valuable as the ABCs. The good news is that interactive toys, games and literature can all help to cultivate your child’s empathy.