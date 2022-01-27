The Shops at The Breakers Palm Beach to Showcase Colombian Artist, Mercedes Salazar

Whimsical sea life-inspired exhibition on display this February at Main Street by The Breakers, Mix at The Breakers and News & Gourmet

Boca Raton, FL – The Breakers Palm Beach, one of America’s most iconic resort destinations, will debut an exclusive sculptural art exhibition (Tuesday, February 1 – Tuesday, March 1, 2022) by Colombian artist, Mercedes Salazar. Open to the public at several of the property’s boutiques, this installation will feature hand-woven, three-dimensional forms, and Salazar herself will host a special meet & greet at the hotel’s News & Gourmet shop on February 2, 2022, from 11 AM to 2 PM.

“We are excited to welcome Mercedes Salazar to Palm Beach for this truly distinctive exhibit,” said John Zoller, Senior Vice President – Retail Operations at The Breakers. “This custom-designed experience will engage visitors, as these pieces will be intertwined throughout our displays in select stores for guests, club members and local residents to enjoy. The art will also be available for purchase (from $400 – $2,000) and can be acquired at the conclusion of the show (after March 1, 2022).”

“Inspired by the sea and its immense beauty, each of my sculptures in this installation are meant to spark imagination and create a magical space that can be shared with others,” said artist Mercedes Salazar. “The pieces are built using raffia and ancestral-weaving techniques, creating traditional shapes that evolve into whimsical, three-dimensional figures – each supported by a welded wire frame. Our team of over 200 Colombian artisans brings our designs to life by patiently weaving around the structures, which can take anywhere from eight to 16 hours to complete. I am proud to co-create, support and share the talents of our big family (“our tribe”) with the world,” she continued.

Sculptures may be viewed at three of The Breakers’ signature boutiques:

Mix at The Breakers

The ultimate boutique for unique fine and fashion jewelry, watches, and accessories, Mix features a seasonal selection of designs garnered from some of the best local and national collections.

News & Gourmet

This signature store is part gallery, part café; it serves an expanded menu of expertly prepared specialty coffees, as well as an assortment of freshly-baked goods, sandwiches, salads and snacks. A well-curated collection of gifts, decorative accessories from around the world, sundries, and a selection of newspapers, magazines and best-selling novels are also available.

Main Street by The Breakers

Located off property at Via Flagler by The Breakers at 223 Royal Poinciana Way

Main Street is the latest addition to the resort’s retail collection. A delightfully aromatic setting, the shop blends classic café with contemporary boutique; it features coffee and other barista prepared beverages, freshly made donuts, craft ice cream, baked goods, light bites, gifts, home décor and other specialty items. Unique accessories, stationary and an assortment of reading materials are also available.

About the Artist

Imagination is always the route to design for Mercedes Salazar, it is the way she connects with her inner self and collects inspiration from the world around her. Her art is handmade by a community of 200 Colombian artisans, who patiently give shape and color to each piece using ancestral artisanal techniques taught by elders. Each design is sketched and welded into an intricate wire structure by jewelers who work at Mercedes Salazar Atelier in Bogota. The structures are then flown to Usiacuri, a small town on the Atlantic coast of Colombia, to be hand-woven using natural palm leaves.

Salazar is in love with Colombia, its artisans and the ancestral weaving techniques that for centuries have been passed through generations. She is committed to supporting these communities and the cultural legacy of Colombia’s ancestors with the creation of her collections.