Jack Black and Jan Lewan perform Rappin’ Polka at the Premiere of The Polka King movie at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT

Boca Raton, FL – Four years ago today, the unthinkable happened! The Polka King movie was released on Netflix. It was January 12, 2018. This was a rare honor for the polka field, and polka music in general thanks to Polish-born immigrant Jan Lewandowski (Lewan) whose life story is portrayed in the blockbuster movie.

Netflix has put out a ton of movies at this point, and while some didn’t make it very far, others ran for a long time. Amazingly “The Polka King” is still running on Netflix. It is totally accessible to everyone with a click of the remote.

Although the movie was released on Netflix on January 12, 2018, it premiered a year earlier at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2017. The film stars Jack Black as Jan Lewan, as well as Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, and Jacki Weaver.

In a glimmer of humor during filming of The Polka King movie Jack Black exclaimed, “I am having fun playing Jan Lewan. I always knew I had polka in his blood.”

Television ratings for The Polka King will only grow higher in 2022, as the movie continues its astonishing run on Netflix. Every click of the remote viewers made to play the movie at home made this blockbuster movie a huge success.

This four year anniversary has people everywhere telling their co-workers, family and friends to watch The Polka King on Netflix. According to Lewan, “Viewers will be happy, and that’s what we all want during these extraordinary times – HAPPINESS!”