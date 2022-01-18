The Monologues of Mirna González with Teatro Insight

Starts in Boca Black Box in San Valentine’s Month

Boca Raton, FL – Within the framework of the month of love and friendship, Teatro Insight active its performances with the monologue, Who is Ela Mor? by Mirna Gonzalez in Boca Raton.

The Teatro Insight Monologues have been created to activate the motivation and productivity of each person. They come loaded with content that appeals to the senses rather than the intellect, propitiating, through comedy, the rethinking of emotional situations that affect us daily in our personal and work environment.

Mirna González, stagecoach and actress, has more than 18 years of experience in organizational consulting. Being a lover of topics related to the field of emotional intelligence and coaching, she managed to merge under the concept of Teatro Insight, theatrical pedagogy and the methodology of story learning. As a result, the different and innovative Theater-Conferences arise where she seeks to entertain audiences with their witty, high-impact, thoughtful comedies.

Created in 2020, who is Ela Mor? It is a monologue that undresses love in all its facets with the experiences and anecdotes of Ela, her main character. Theater, comedy and music fit perfectly in Ela’s life, offering her wonderful tools to manage her love affairs, frustrations and personal relationships in the complexity of our current society.

The performances will take place on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19, at 8 pm in Boca Black Box, The Box 2.0 room. Tickets on sale at www.bocablackbox.com

The first season of 2022 is produced by Betsy Caceres, sponsored by Artesa Market Place.

Social media: @mirnagonzalez.oficial / @teatroinsight / @guatacabocaraton

Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Road Suite #10. Boca Raton, FL, 33434. Box office T. 5614849036