South Florida Fair to Implement New Procedures this Weekend

Boca Raton, FL — The South Florida Fair will be implementing new measures on the event’s final Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29. These proactive procedures come in the wake of the number of unsupervised minors roaming the fairgrounds on the busiest nights of the fair.

The new policy will be implemented on January 28 and 29 only starting at 8:30 p.m., as follows:

• All guests under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Proof of age will be required for the accompanying adult.

• In addition to the gate admission, all guests ages 6 to 17 years old must purchase a ride wristband prior to entering the fair. This does not apply to advance ticket holders.

“Friday and Saturday nights are our busiest times and we have observed that there are large numbers of unsupervised youth in the later weekend hours,” said Vicki Chouris, president & CEO of the South Florida Fair. “These procedures will help to ensure that families can enjoy the full fair experience.”

For more information, call 561-793-0333 or visit www.southfloridafair.com.



About the South Florida Fair: The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the 2022 South Florida Fair kicked off with a Ride-A-Thon on January 13 and the full fair is being held January 14-30, 2022. For more information, call 561-793-0333 or visit the website, http://www.southfloridafair.com.