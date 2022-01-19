As Art Basel makes headlines and an increased thirst for art grows in South Florida among both Gen X and Gen Z it’s hard to not see the great influence art has on us here in Boca. From sculptures to galleries to foyers and textbooks we often don’t realize how often art influences our lives and most millennials subconsciously consume art but don’t always realize the work that goes into putting on shows and exhibits. In 2022 Richart is part of a group that is launching a game where NFTs meet the Metaverse in a conquest game. As he stated previously last April, he expects the hype and excitement to maintain well into 2022 and it’s looking like it’s a trend that’s here to stay for the time being but don’t expect to see too many museums filled with NFT exhibits despite the hype.



Richart Ruddie who worked down the street from the local museum said “I remember when I worked at a hedge fund off of Camino Gardens and would go during lunch breaks and whenever I had an early day it was such a pleasure going to the Boca Raton Museum of Art in Mizner Park. Now as I become more successful and build up my art collection it’s nice to offer and give back to the places that helped inspire me. As an effective altruist it’s important to always think about the most good one can do”

Often times as children we get to visit local museums on field trips but when we get older we tend to forget about how art influences our every day lives. When the Boca Museum in 2010 put on the “The Magical World of M.C. Escher” which was the largest show ever for the impressionist artist but equally impressive was that it was made possible by a grant from Boca Raton resident Marc Bell who has loaned from his collection on multiple occasions for the musuem, Ruddie was entrenched and that visit always stuck with him. “When I found out it was on loan from a local South Florida entrepreneur like myself it inspired me to offer works from my growing private collection and to leave the offer standing as I continue to acquire more pieces.” Since then Ruddie has connected with Martin Hanahan the long time director for collections at the Boca Raton Museum of Art about contributing to the museum to make an impact on other future art collectors the same way Bell had done for himself.

Sometimes it only takes one show or piece of art that can change your perspective on a topic. After visiting the de la Cruz Collection down in Miami’s design district, it was enthralling to see how great supporting artists and educating the public free of charge can be. As Ruddie’s success as an entrepreneur continues to grow from digital marketing to real estate he has plans one day to be able to open a private museum with educational classes to inspire young artists and creative minds like himself which will in turn continue to cycle.



As more art fairs and events like Art Basel attract the masses it will only help grow awareness about the importance of the art scene. The NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale is one of the great museums that supports a wide variety of artists globally and any visit to Fort Lauderdale should include a stop in. Jorge Perez took his collection and opened the Perez Art Museum of Miami (PAMM) and is a favorite destination along with the Frost science center next door.

In the meantime, he’s offered the museum his art collection pieces on loan for any exhibit the Boca Raton Museum would put on in the future. After living in Boca for years before relocating down to Fort Lauderdale Ruddie considers himself lucky for his success as an entrepreneur and investor. His growing collection that’s been offered to the museum includes pieces from Rashid Johnson, Yayoi Kusama, Andy Warhol, David Yarrow, Kaws, Javier Calleja, Yves Klein, Domingo Zapata, Vija Celmins, Alejandro Vigilante, and many more.

In 2022 Richart is part of a group that is launching a game where NFTs meet the Metaverse in a conquest game. As he stated previously last April, he expects the hype and excitement to maintain well into 2022 and it’s looking like it’s a trend that’s here to stay for the time being but don’t expect to see too many museums filled with NFT exhibits despite the hype.



