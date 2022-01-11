Rotary is Obsessed with Peace!

Boca Raton, FL – Beginning the new year on January 8th, Rotary District 6930 Governor Michael Walstrom will embark on a “Walk for Peace” from Titusville to Boca Raton, Florida, covering 189 miles from start to finish. The goals are to raise public awareness of the district’s Youth & Peace in Action Initiative; to raise the funds needed to support it with the goal of $15,000; and to engage as many Rotarians as possible to join him in the trek.

Joining District Governor Walstrom as he walks south along A1A will be members of the 46 Rotary clubs that are in the district comprised of over 1,100 members who belong to the nonprofit international organization

On January 8th he begins at 7am with a kick-off event at the Parrish Park in Titusville and walks across the 528 causeway bridges to A1A ending that day in Cocoa Beach Oceanside (29.9 miles). Local Rotary Clubs will include those in Titusville, North Brevard, and Rockledge

On January 9th he will be departing at 7am from Cocoa Beach heading south as he walks A1A to Melbourne Beach Resort (22.7 miles). The clubs from Titusville, North Brevard, and Rockledge will participate.

On January 10th he will be departing at 7am from Melbourne Beach, he walks A1A to Vero Beach (28.1 miles) Clubs from Vero Beach, Orchid Island, Sebastian will be participating.

On January 11th departing at 7am from Vero Beach, he walks to Sunrise (19 Miles) Fort Pierce Rotary Club will be in participation.

On January 12th departing at 7am from Sunrise, he walks to Hutchinson Island (19.7 Miles) Clubs from Port St. Lucie Clubs and Okeechobee will participate.

On January 13th departing 7am, Hutchinson Island he walks to Jupiter (24.2 Miles) Club from Stuart and Jupiter/Tequesta will be involved.

On January 14th departing 7am, he leaves Jupiter and walks to Palm Beach (26.6 Miles) Clubs from Lake Worth, North Palm Beach, Boynton Beach/Lantana, Royal Palm, Palm Beach Clubs, Singer Island, Pahokee, Belle Glade will meet him along the way.

On January 15th departing 7am, Palm Beach he walks to his home town of Boca Raton, ending with a homecoming event at Mizner Park! 19.7 Miles where he will be greeted with fan fair, an official City Proclamation and festivities from the Delray Beach, and six Boca Raton Rotary Clubs

The Youth Peace in Action Initiative is offered free of charge to any high school or youth organization within Rotary District 6930. It provides peace and conflict resolution curriculum. My Peacebuilder Foundations is the core online course and interactive content which includes an introductory content and six modules with estimated course completion time of 15-20 hours. Those completing the course achieve an understanding of fundamental drivers of conflict and peace, the ability to imagine innovative approaches to change, and skills to frame an issue problem statement and create a peace project idea.

Participation in this course also provides students with access to Case Studies, Challenges and a Community that support the goal of listening to and amplifying youth perspectives on how to build peace. Completion achieves a NewGen Peacebuilders certificate.

The capstone of the program is the development of a peace-focused service project. From January through May 2022, small teams of student leaders will pair with a club advisor or mentor (community sponsor/Rotarian) who has completed Guiding Young Peacebuilders. Together, they can develop and implement ideas generated through My Peacebuilder Foundations. In an accelerator style virtual/in-person summit, teams and mentors receive facilitated instruction and guidance that results in a peace project plan and implementation over 8-10 weeks.

Of the 281 schools participating in the Youth Peace in Action Program 78 school are in Florida and the following 23 schools are in district 6930. Boca Raton Community High School, Boca Raton Interfaith Youth Association, Boys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County, Clark Advanced Learning Center, Clewiston High School, Eau Gallie High School, FAU Henderson, Franklin Academy High School, G-Star School of the Arts, Indian River Charter High School, Inlet Grove High School, Lake Worth High School, Olympic Heights, Pahokee High School, Park Vista Community High School, Royal Palm Beach Community High School, South Tech Academy, Spanish River High School, Titusville High School Interact Club, Viera High School, Wellington High School, West Boca Raton High School, and William T. Dwyer High School.

Are you interested in learning more about this Youth Peace in Action Initiative? Go to https://www.youthpeaceaction.org

Rotary is an international organization made up of over 1.2 million members who share their expertise, time, and money to support local and international humanitarian projects that address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as hunger, poverty, and illiteracy.

Rotary brings together the kind of people who step forward to take on important issues for local communities worldwide. Rotary members hail from a range of backgrounds who leverage their expertise to improve lives everywhere.

Each week, millions of Rotarians throughout the world gather for fellowship and service, and business development opportunities. They gather to share ideas and to conduct service projects that will improve the life in their community.

To learn more about Rotary and District 6930 go to https://www.rotary6930.org

For additional information on the Walk for Peace, contact Committee Chairman Frank Feiler, at [email protected] or call (561)445 4040.