Quilter’s Group Program Returns to the Boynton Beach City Library

Boca Raton, FL – Beginning Thursday, January 13, the Quilter’s Group will return to meeting weekly at the Boynton Beach City Library every Thursday morning from 9 am – 12 pm.

The group, which is open to the public, is sponsored by the library and works to share quilting information and education, perpetuate quilting as a cultural and artistic form, provide a social group for those with similar interests, and promote and support the library. Anyone can join the group for just a $1.00 lifetime membership fee.

New members will receive an orientation with a series of beginners’ exercises to ensure uniform methods are used on group projects. Instruction is given by volunteers, and materials are provided by the library.

The Boynton Beach City Library is located at 100 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33435. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday: 9 am – 8:30 pm and

Friday-Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm. To sign up for a library card or learn more about library resources and programs, visit boyntonlibrary.org or call 561.742.6390.