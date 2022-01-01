Published On: Sat, Jan 1st, 2022

Palm Beach County Mayor Weinroth Announces New Testing Site to Open Monday

County Mayor Robert Weinroth has announced the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners has authorized the opening of a new testing location in Boynton Beach at Caloosa Park on Monday, January 3rd) at 9AM.

This new location will be open 7 days a week from 9AM to 5PM.

Caloosa Park is located at 1300 SW 35th Ave Boynton Beach.

This is the 9th public testing site in Palm Beach County to open in addition to:

  • FAU Tech Runway;- South County Civic Center;
  • Mid County Senior Center;- Gaines Park;
  • Wells Community Center;
  • Palm Beach Gardens Library;
  • FL Department of Health – Belle Glade; and
  • Health Care District Site at Lakeside Hospital.

In addition, over 160 other testing locations throughout Palm Beach County can be found on our county website at discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/pages/testing-sites.aspx.

Please be patient – demand continues to be high as residents and visitors are seeking Covid testing in unprecedented numbers.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

