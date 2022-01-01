Palm Beach County Mayor Weinroth Announces New Testing Site to Open Monday

County Mayor Robert Weinroth has announced the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners has authorized the opening of a new testing location in Boynton Beach at Caloosa Park on Monday, January 3rd) at 9AM.

This new location will be open 7 days a week from 9AM to 5PM.

Caloosa Park is located at 1300 SW 35th Ave Boynton Beach.

This is the 9th public testing site in Palm Beach County to open in addition to:

FAU Tech Runway;- South County Civic Center;

Mid County Senior Center;- Gaines Park;

Wells Community Center;

Palm Beach Gardens Library;

FL Department of Health – Belle Glade; and

Health Care District Site at Lakeside Hospital.

In addition, over 160 other testing locations throughout Palm Beach County can be found on our county website at discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/pages/testing-sites.aspx.

Please be patient – demand continues to be high as residents and visitors are seeking Covid testing in unprecedented numbers.