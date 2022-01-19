New State Farm Wildfire Preparedness Day Grants and Tips

Boca Raton, FL – In 2021, 58,733 wildfires burned nearly 7.6 million acres in the U.S. In just the first 10 days of 2022, the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, CO resulted in more than 1,000 homes damaged or destroyed. State Farm® and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) have teamed up to help protect families and communities from wildfires. From now until February 28, individuals, non-profits, schools, and fire departments can easily apply for grants to help cover expenses for a wildfire preparedness projects. Up to 100 participants from across the country are eligible to receive $500 awards to complete a wildfire risk reduction project on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, Saturday, May 7, 2022. To be considered for a project funding award, participants must submit an application by Monday, February 28, 2022. Visit the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day site for information on applying. It’s never too early to prepare for a wildfire. Here are some tips on what to do before and after a wildfire.

You may want to have some basic firefighting tools such as hoses, buckets, shovels, axes, rakes and saw. DO NOT attempt to fight large fast-moving fires on your own.

