Music at St. Paul’s Presents Pianist Roberta Rust in Recital

Roberta Rust

Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3pm, Music at St. Paul’s continues its 33rd season with a recital by pianist Roberta Rust. The program entitled “Mozart Juxtaposed” features piano works by Mozart contrasted with works by de Falla, Granados and Bartok.

The concert begins at 3pm. Tickets for the concert are $20 (18 and under are FREE) and are only available at the door on the day of the concert. For more information on this event and Music at St. Paul’s 32nd Season, visit www.musicstpauls.org or call 561-278-6003. Music at St. Paul’s concerts are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible. In keeping with COVID protocols, masks are required for everyone attending.

About the performer…

In May 2019 Roberta Rust’s new CD, DIRECT CONTACT, was released on Navona Records and has garnered enthusiastic reviews. The American Record Guide praised the recording as follows: “Rust is a virtuoso of the highest order and the best possible advocate for this music. She has masterly control of tone…her technical control in difficult passage work is clean, the direction of each phrase clear and always musical. This is a memorable program.”

Rust has concertized to critical acclaim around the globe, with performances at such venues as Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, New York’s Merkin Concert Hall, Rio de Janeiro’s Sala Cecilia Meireles, Washington’s Corcoran Gallery, Havana’s Basilica and Seoul’s KNUA Hall. The 2019-20 season includes solo recitals in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Washington, Iowa, Arizona, Florida, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Hailed for her recordings on the Centaur and Protone labels, Rust has appeared with the Lark, Ying, Serafin, Amernet and Fine Arts String Quartets and at Miami’s Mainly Mozart Festival, the Philippines Opusfest, the Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival, Festival Miami, Long Island’s Beethoven Festival, and France’s La Gesse. Her concerto appearances have included engagements with the Houston Symphony, Philippine Philharmonic, New Philharmonic, Redlands Symphony, Boca Raton Symphonia, Knox-Galesburg Symphony, New World Symphony, and orchestras in Latin America.

She served as Artistic Ambassador for the United States, was awarded a major National Endowment for the Arts grant, and also received recognition and prizes from the Organization of American States, National Society of Arts & Letters, and International Concours de Fortepiano (Paris).

Dr. Rust serves as Artist Faculty-Piano/Professor and head of the piano department at the Lynn University Conservatory of Music in Boca Raton, Florida. In 2016 she received the “Deanne and Gerald Gitner and Family Excellence in Teaching Award.” She has given master classes throughout Asia and the Americas and at the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival, the Manila International Piano Masterclasses Festival, the University of Florida International Piano Festival and the Fondation Bell’Arte International Certificate for Piano Artists program. Rust has served as a competition adjudicator for the New World Symphony, the Chautauqua and Brevard Festivals, and the Colburn School’s Music Academy. She studied at the Peabody Conservatory, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Texas at Austin, and earned performer’s certificates in piano and German Lieder from the Mozarteum in Salzburg.

A student of Ivan Davis, Arthur Balsam, John Perry, and Phillip Evans, she received a master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music and a doctorate from the University of Miami. Master class studies were with Gary Graffman, Leon Fleisher, Carlo Zecchi, and Erik Werba.

MUSIC AT ST. PAUL’S 2021-22 SEASON

Upcoming Concerts

Friday, February 25, 2021, 7:30 pm

“Child Prodigies”

Delray String Quartet in the round

Sunday, March 6, 2022, 5 pm

Choral Evensong for the First Sunday in Lent

Friday, March 25, 2022, 7:30 pm

“A Princess and a Bird “

Delray String Quartet in the round

Sunday, April 3, 2022, 3 pm

Lynn University Conservatory of Music 2022 Chamber Music Competition Finalists

Sunday, April 24, 2022, 3 pm

The Girl Choir of South Florida

– St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – 188 S. Swinton Avenue * Delray Beach, FL 33444

–561-278-6003 * www.musicstpauls.org

-Contact: Dr. David Macfarlane [email protected]