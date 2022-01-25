Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

This morning, Brightline broke ground on the new Boca Raton train station. As an active and strong advocate to bring a station to Boca Raton, this day marks significant progress moving the business and tourism communities of Boca Raton and South Palm Beach County forward. The station is anticipated to be in operation by the fourth quarter of 2022. We look forward to watching this game-changing project come out of the ground!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun accepting tax returns. The deadline to file in Florida has been pushed back to April 18 due to a Federal Holiday falling on the 15th. The IRS is suggesting the following to get your refund quicker:

File early and electronically with direct deposit

Check for mistakes and make sure everything is filled out accurately, especially if you’ve received a child tax credit or stimulus check. The IRS says all parents should look out for Letter 6419 which pertains to the Child Tax Credit. It will help accurately report the amount of money received up front in 2021

Utilize the IRS’s online resources if you have any questions

The IRS anticipates most filers will receive their refund within 21 days.

The Palm Beach County School Board has appointed a new Chief of the School District’s Police Department. Assistant Chief Patrick McCutcheon will serve as Police Chief on an interim basis while the School District conducts a nationwide search for a new chief. McCutcheon joined the District’s Police Department in 2004 as a police officer. Since then, he’s been promoted through the ranks to Lieutenant, Commander, Major, and Assistant Chief. McCutcheon will be eligible to apply for the permanent Police Chief position.

The Chamber will host its annual Community Cookout on Saturday, March 12 at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. A day of food, fun and games for the whole family, Chamber Members and non-members are invited to come celebrate this gorgeous community in which we live, work, learn and play! The day will include games for the family (all ages), bounce houses, slides, a DJ and the South Florida Sun! Admission to the Community Cookout is FREE! You can purchase a meal ticket for $5 which includes a hamburger or hotdog, cold salad, chips and a beverage. Children under 10 years old will receive one complimentary meal ticket. The Community Cookout is also a great opportunity to engage your business with the community! From dentists to pediatricians, to banks and colleges, to salons and party planners – you can reach over 600 families and market your products and services to the community.

This year is extra special as the Chamber and the YMCA are collectively celebrating 120 years of serving the community – 70 for the Chamber and 50 for the YMCA! Click here for sponsorship opportunities and more information!

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable in-person and virtual experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

1/27 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Government Affairs Committee

For more information and to register click here

1/28 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Women’s Business Exchange

For more information and to register click here

2/1 – 12:00 p.m. In-Person International Business Alliance Roundtable

For more information and to register click here

2/4 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person PRIME Professionals Roundtable

For more information and to register click here

2/9 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

For more information and to register click here

2/10 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

For more information and to register click here

The 30th-anniversary tournament of the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com takes place on February 11- 20 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. Four former champions – Reilly Opelka (2020), Frances Tiafoe (2018), Kevin Anderson (2012) and Kei Nishikori (2008) will return to play in this year’s tournament. Tickets start at $33, with seating options ranging from on-court, covered Veranda, reserved and courtside box seats. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

In conjunction with the tournament, remember to join us on Wednesday, February 16 for our Annual Chamber Bash. Join fellow Chamber members from Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach in the Hospitality Pavilion. The event begins at 5:45 pm and includes delicious food provided by local restaurants, complimentary beverages, and ability to view that evening’s tennis matches. Click here to purchase your discounted Chamber Bash tickets.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

