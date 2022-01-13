MARC J. LEDER, CO-CEO OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, ANSWERS THE CALL FOR BACKUP

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL (January 18, 2022) – The Boca Raton Police Foundation today announced Marc J. Leder as the presenting sponsor of the Call for Backup party. Now in its fifth year, the 2022 Call for Backup party will be held at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport on February 4, 2022. The event brings together more than 300 attendees to celebrate Boca Raton police officers and the impact we all collectively have on our community’s safety.

As presenting sponsor, Marc J. Leder plays an important role in bringing this popular event to the community.

“I am pleased to sponsor this worthwhile event that recognizes the great, positive work that Boca Raton police officers do every day,” says Leder, co-founder and co-CEO of Boca Raton-based private equity firm Sun Capital Partners. “I believe a well-funded, well-equipped and well-trained police force is an important part of a healthy and prosperous community, and I am proud to have supported the Boca Raton Police for many years, both personally and through the Sun Capital Partners Foundation.”

The Call for Backup party combines a cocktail party and demonstrations of police equipment, vehicles, special teams and K-9’s with live and silent auctions. The event raises funds to enhance the Boca Raton Police Services Department’s ability to acquire the newest and most up-to-date equipment, technology and training and fund community outreach programs that improve public safety, impact officer readiness, and enhance quality of life.

“The Boca Raton Police Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that Boca Raton remains a safe city with a modern, up-to-date police force,” says Debbie Levine, Boca Raton Police Foundation Executive Director. “Partnering with Marc J. Leder is a great example of us collaborating with leaders in the Boca Raton business community to achieve a common goal. Mr. Leder’s significant giving will help us fulfill our mission as well as give our guests a memorable experience.”

About Marc J. Leder

Marc J. Leder is co-founder and co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners, Inc., a leading global private investment firm with approximately $13 billion of cumulative capital commitments that has invested in more than 425 companies since 1995. Mr. Leder is an active philanthropist who supports a wide number of causes, both personally and through the Sun Capital Foundation, which has donated to over 700 charities.

About Boca Raton Police Foundation

The Boca Raton Police Foundation (BRPF) is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization that exists to support the Boca Raton Police Department through the acceptance, management and disbursement of tax-deductible gifts and contributions to enhance the safety of our community and the effectiveness of our Police Department. (http://www.bocaratonpolicefoundation.org)

