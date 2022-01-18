Local Young Musicians March In Tournament Of Roses Parade

Group from Around the country

Two college-age Salvation Army band members participated in the Tournament of Roses Parade

Boca Raton, FL – Two West Palm Beach musicians from The Salvation Army’s Florida Brass Band participated in the Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2022, in Pasadena, California. Trombone player, Lensky Petion and Bradley Calixsti, who plays the cornet, were selected to join other musicians from across the country and the world as part of The Salvation Army’s Tournament of Roses Band. This was the 98th consecutive year that a Salvation Army Band marched in the Parade.

Lensky and Bradley were introduced to their respective instruments after their families began attending The Salvation Army Corps (church) in West Palm Beach. Both developed their skills through the weekly and summer music program offered at the church, and the summer music conservatory program at Camp Keystone offered by the Salvation Army’s Florida Divisional Music and Arts department. The college-aged musicians were chosen by Adely Charles, the Florida divisional music and arts director and bandmaster of the Florida Divisional Band, with full support from bandmaster Frankie Peynado, their local music leader and Lieutenants Denzell and Erika McClain their local officers (pastors).

For millions of people around the world, the Tournament of Roses Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition. The Parade has a long and storied history reaching back to the end of the 19th century. The Pageant traveled 5 ½ miles down Colorado Blvd. and featured four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament entries.

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band has marched in the Rose Parade since 1920. The Band is noted for spreading awareness of The Salvation Army’s charitable work to a broader audience for over 100 years. This was the first time that members of the West Palm Beach Salvation Army’s Brass band were selected to play in the parade.

