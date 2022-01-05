KFC launching plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken at restaurants nationwide starting Monday

Another food chain is giving its customers a healthy plant-based option to kick off 2022!

Earlier today, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat announced that they will release Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide Monday, more than two years after first testing the meatless option with consumers, says the USA Today.

The meat alternative will roll out starting Jan. 10 to KFC restaurants across the nation, where they will sell the temporary addition to the menu, which will be available while supplies last.

“The mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants,” said Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S. in a news release to USA Today. “And now over two years later we can say, ‘mission accomplished.’”

The meal will be available in six to 12 pieces a la carte or as a combo and with a dipping sauce. Prices vary by location but will start at $6.99 before tax.