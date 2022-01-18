IS WHAT YOU’RE EATING WHAT YOU THINK IT IS?

I’ve never seen so much food on the market today boasting or pretending to be something that it’s not.

Take yogurt. They’re what’s called “alternatives” that look like yogurt. Taste like yogurt, but they’re not yogurt. One is “So Delicious” (that’s its name) but it’s dairy free coconut milk and you can get it with raspberry flavor, made from organic coconut (calories 140).

Next, how about some butter for your toast that’s not butter, but sure tastes and spreads just like the real thing?

Try “kitehill” plant-based, gluten and soy free butter alternative that’s a dairy free spread with not only fewer calories than butter, but none of that bugaboo cholesterol.

Containing almonds and coconut it’s perishable, however, so keep refrigerated.

Now for the pièce de résistance: tasty brown rice and succulent and creamy mash potatoes.

There’s a heavenly brand that tastes deliciously authentic, but like so many other foods today are not what they seem to be, yet taste divinely delicious as if they were.

They descend from a brand called “Natural Heaven,” that makes what looks and tastes like heavenly brown rice and mashed potatoes, but it’s not. It’s all made from the vegetable, hearts of palm.

Instead of composed of starch and carbohydrates, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, this is vegan brown rice and mash made from a blessed vegetable that is gluten and sugar free, fully cooked. They also deliver a heaven-sent white rice, another diabetic’s delight on their imaginative menu.

Natural Heaven’s brown rice is only 2 grams of net carbs per serving and the creamy mash only 5G per serving.

Heart of palm is a white vegetable obtained from the center of specific varieties of palm tree and is prized for its culinary versatility.

And lastly, don’t forget to drink your milk, only make it Almond Breeze, a delicious unsweetened, dairy free vanilla white beverage that looks like, tastes like milk with only 30 calories per serving.

So, eat healthy, my friends–imaginatively. Bon appetit!

Besides an imaginative blogger with a voracious appetite, Tom Madden is a former journalist and an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available in March on Amazon. He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.