HUGGERS ARE AN ENDANGERED SPECIES THANKS TO COVID

First, let’s review what that foregone, antiquated greeting was like back in the late 21st Century as by now many have forgotten what a hug is, thank goodness or c’est la vie, sweetheart.

In olden times back in a place called earth, a hug was a term that described a practice when two earthlings would meet and greet one another expressing fondness or what was once quaintly called “love.”

These earthly inhabitants would express this by putting their arms around each other above their waists in now what is an immoral and illegal position once known as a hug or embrace.

Often the word “warm” was used to describe these acts, yet the context, origin and meaning of “warm” is unknown, though modern vocabularians believe it was related to having a fever from one of the ancient virus variants that once plagued that now empty planet called earth.

Today, such behavior is virtually unknown and frowned upon by the WCDC, WNBC, WCBS and other health misinformation organizations and is considered antiquated, outdated and even dangerous to the unfactuated.

Hugging has been replaced by simply touching what were once called elbows, considered much safer and more in keeping with modern pandemic times once confined to earth but now spreading throughout the universe thanks to spaceships made popular by one of the early outer space settlers like Jeff Bezos from planet Amazon.

Now there were once basically three types of people on earth in the late 21st Century.

There were the huggers, people who liked to hug other people, the huggees, people who liked to be hugged. And there were the bi-huggers, who went both ways as they liked to give and receive “warm embraces” or hugs. Some called them hugsters as they were always trying to sell their hugs in crowded places.

The latter were considered the most wild and crazy people and back in the day, they would be arrested, tried and convicted, then transported to Huggless Island. There they would remain until their brains were hug washed and they were rehugibilitated to stop their lurid and depraved behavior of hugging, especially in public.

If two people had to hug, they would have to do it privately late at night in the dark undercovers or face hug arrest, criminal charges and public condemnation.

Besides an avid hugger and inveterate blogger, Tom Madden is an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available in March on Amazon.

He also imagines himself as the founder of The Hug Institute.

He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.