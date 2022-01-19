How tracking the learning progress of your employees gets easy with LMS

eLearning has changed the ways we look at education and teaching. With LMS, which is nothing short of an added opportunity, some things become more easy and available. Amongst these is the tracking of the learning process of your learners. A learning management system can take care of this easily.

There are several LMS software that is tracking enabled. One such LMS is Accord software, which is packed with relevant and useful features.

Tracking learners’ activity is essential. With such data, the company can analyze and identify the learners that need attention. It can also help in understanding the problems faced by learners and thereby provide feedback to organizations.

There are three types of tracking that an LMS uses:

Automated Tracking: This is the basic level tracking that every LMS does. This includes data such as:

Learner Details: At the beginning, learners are needed to fill in their basic details like name, contact details, address, or similar things that are required by the company. These details are tracked and saved in their clouds for later use. If your LMS has certification, it will use the data recorded for the certification purpose.

Course Evaluations: This helps instructors as well as learners to understand the learning progress.

Status: LMSs enable learners to indicate their progress by showing the current status of the course. If a learner enrolled in a course, the course’s status will be shown as Started. As a result, educators will know the progress of learners at different stages, whether they have just begun, are in the middle of, or have finished the course.

When a learner fails a test or quiz and tries again, it gets tracked by LMS and is accessed by instructors. This helps to understand where the learner is having trouble. Scores: Assignments, tests, and quizzes are important factors to determine the progress of any learner. LMS helps to track these scores of learners and helps to generate the grade of passing.

User feedback: Learners giving their opinions on the course material, guidance, user-friendliness, and other such things are tracked. This will help in upgrading the performance of the LMS.

Conclusion:

Each learning process involves a certain amount of responsibility. Here, it is the responsibility of the learner as well as the educator to check this data tracked by LMS. This will help the company to understand where to improve the course by adding or deleting elements. This data can be used by companies to track employees’ learning status, thereby giving companies insights into where their employees stand professionally.

It not only helps the company but also helps the learner understand where to focus more and where he needs to work hard. Employees can also use the certifications for appraisals, bonuses, and promotion.

