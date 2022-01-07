Home Test Kits to be Distributed to Residents in Palm Beach County Today and Tomorrow

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth announced that Palm Beach County has received several thousand home test kits for the COVID virus and will begin distributing these test kits to Palm Beach County residents only, at several locations across the county. The test kits will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be limited to two test kits per household. Proof of Palm Beach County residency must be shown to receive the test kits.

Drive through test kit distribution locations will open starting on Friday, January 7 at 10AM. The following locations will open at 10AM. and remain open until that days allotment has been given out or 2PM. All locations except Jupiter Community Park will reopen on Saturday and remain open until all test kits are gone or 2PM.

Jupiter Community Park (Friday Only) 3377 Church St Jupiter

Dyer Park 7301 N Haverhill Rd West Palm Beach

John Prince Park 2700 6th Ave S Lake Worth

Commons Park 1600 Poinciana Blvd Royal Palm Beach

Glades Pioneer Park 866 State Road 715 Belle Glade

West Delray Regional Park 10875 W Atlantic Ave Delray Beach

City of Boca Raton Administration Complex 6500 Congress Ave Boca Raton

For more info on COVID-19 testing, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 866.779.6121 or email: [email protected].