Gunster Ends 2021 Strong, Adding Four Associates Statewide Across Multiple Practices

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (January 25, 2022) – Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, is pleased to announce it continues to grow its statewide capabilities with the addition of attorneys Kaitlyn Cawley, Rachael Kratz, Gabriella Ledbetter and Andrew Stempel. This rounds out a record-setting growth year for the firm, which hired more than 40 attorneys in 2021.



Kaitlyn Cawley joined the Real Estate Law practice in the firm’s Jacksonville office. She represents clients in a variety of complex commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition, disposition, development, and secured financing of multifamily properties, mixed-used developments and master planned communities. Kaitlyn obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Florida State University College of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Rachael Kratz also joined the Real Estate Law practice, based in the Tampa office. She represents clients throughout the United States in property acquisitions and dispositions. Additionally, Rachael has litigation experience defending various corporations in civil disputes.Rachael earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and a B.A. in Psychology from Boston University.

Andrew Stempel is a member of the firm’s Tax Law, Corporate Law and Private Wealth Services practices, based in the West Palm Beach office. Andrew advises clients on a wide variety of domestic and foreign tax matters relating to corporations, partnerships and individuals.Andrew received his LL.M. in Taxation form New York University School of Law, his Juris Doctor degree from Florida State University (FSU) College of Law, and his B.A. in Finance from FSU.

2021 marked the largest year-long growth Gunster has seen in its 96-year history. The firm continues to attract talent across the state, further strengthening its full-service business law platform.

