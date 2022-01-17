Google Honors Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday

Betty White would’ve turned 100 today, and Google is honoring the legend in a unique way.

When you type her name into the search engine, rose petals flutter on the screen, along with a message that reads, “Thank you for being a friend.” It’s a tribute to her role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” whose legendary theme song includes the well-known and oft-repeated line, “Thank you for being a friend.”

According to Today.com, White will also be honored Monday in movie theaters with screenings of “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” an event put on by Fathom Events which had initially been announced last month before her passing in anticipation of her birthday.

The comedy and TV icon died Dec. 31 at the age of 99. Her death certificate said she suffered a stroke six days before her death.