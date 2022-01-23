Gear Up for the Spring Semester With These Educational Tools

(StatePoint) The spring semester represents the academic home stretch, that time of the school year when students can see the finish line. But that doesn’t mean they should coast their way to the end of the year. Be sure that they’re properly equipped to put in their best effort.

Fresh School Supplies

It helps to give the start of the spring semester the same importance in your mind as the start of the school year. After all, new supplies can motivate students to get serious about their coursework. To that end, consider doing a full inventory of pens, pencils, notebooks and more, and then updating and replacing items as needed.

Perfect Note-Taking

Note-taking can quickly become tedious or disorganized without a proper strategy. The good news is that now students have technical solutions at their disposal, some of which are free, to eliminate such concerns. For example, OneNote by Microsoft, allows students to take notes in a number of formats, include typing, stylus and even with audio. They can then access those notes across their devices. Plus, sharing and collaboration features can help out when students are assigned group projects.

Master Math

Though most students are back in the classroom, online resources are still as essential as ever for homework, studying and research. ClassPad.net is a free online mathematics platform for teachers and students that supports arithmetic, graphing, geometry and statistics and offers a personalized approach to what is for many, one of the toughest school subjects. Its greatest benefit is its cross-platform capability. Plus, using the platform, teachers and students can share problems and solutions with each other. For students who prefer a scientific or graphing calculator, the many offerings available from Casio feature natural textbook display, intuitive design, as well a host of other features that make learning mathematical concepts fun and engaging.

Cram for Exams

Even with the best of intentions, a study session can be easily derailed by any number of digital and analog distractions. Keep students both on-task and refreshed with a productivity app that builds in short but intense work periods of no interruptions interspersed with quick breaks. The Marinara Timer, for example, will allow your student to choose between different settings and find the one that fits best with their study style.

For their best semester ever, help your student gear up with the supplies and tools they need to stay organized, on-task and comfortable with the material.