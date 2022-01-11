Boca Raton, FL – The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, along with host the City of Boca Raton, will present on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. the 18th Annual Future Stars Performing Arts Competition. Thanks to host, the City of Boca Raton, Future Stars will return this year to the beautiful Mizner Park Amphitheater in Downtown Boca Raton.

Future Stars began 19 years ago. Rotary member Rick Taylor’s daughter was then a budding high school vocalist. Rick believed that talented young people like his daughter deserved more and better productions in which to showcase and develop their talents. Future Stars was born from this goal. The mission of Rotary’s Future Stars Performing Arts Competition is to give South Florida’s talented high school and middle school performers a professional quality production worthy of their amazing talent.

The live audition for this year’s show is planned for Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Pine Crest School’s Performing Arts Center in Boca Raton. The show also accepts pre-recorded audition submissions. The application to audition and show rules are available on The Rotary Club of Boca Raton website at https://rotaryclubbocaraton.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Future-Stars-2022-Audition-Application.pdf. The audition application deadline is January 28, 2022. At the audition, performers will vie to become finalists in one of the show’s five competition categories: high school and middle school dance solo, high school and middle school vocal solo, and dance group performance. The audition judges will select the 28 finalists who will take the Mizner Park Amphitheater stage on April 3rd.

The City of Boca Raton hosts Future Stars at the City’s beautiful Mizner Park Amphitheater. The event is professionally staged, with rock-star quality sound and light by AEG Live. The Amphitheater is fully tented for our event and we have ample space for our always enthusiastic audience. Future Stars is a true community event, with all but the front seats free to the public.

The performers in the Future Stars competition represent schools and performance educators from all over South Florida. Middle school and high school students who live in any of the coastal counties from Monroe County to Brevard County are eligible to audition. Many Future Stars alumni have gone on to college-level study at prestigious music and dance programs and to professional careers in the performing arts. The Rotary Club of Boca Raton annually awards a need-based performing arts scholarship, and has over the years helped many Future Stars participants with scholarship assistance so they could follow their dream of a career in the performing arts.

The judges for show night are esteemed dance and vocal professionals, a panel equal to the talent that will be on display. Past judges have included Cathy McCann, Director of “Taylor 2” for Paul Taylor Dance, Philip Pierce, Florida Grand Opera Director of Artistic Administration, and Billboard Performing Star (and Future Stars Alumni) Kendra Erika.

Each Future Stars finalist receives a finalist medal and the top three performers in each category receive awards. But if you ask the participants, they’d tell you that the real prize is the opportunity to perform on a beautiful South Florida night on one of the loveliest stages you can find, with dynamite professional sound and lighting, with all their friends and family there to cheer them on.

For information about this event, including Sponsorship Opportunities, contact Rotarian Julie Vianale at [email protected], or by phone at 561-945-5548.