Funds Raised to Support Small Businesses on MLK Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Honored by Supporting Small Businesses Through the ElevateTogether™ Initiative

Boca Raton, FL – Each year on the third Monday of January, America honors the birth, life and dream of Martin Luther King, Jr. To commemorate this day and his legacy, the Women of Color (WOC) and Men of Color (MOC) Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) at Office Depot raised funds for Elevate Together™ powered by Round It Up America, a nonprofit initiative designed to address systemic discrimination and historical racial disparities in business growth and profitability in Black and Hispanic communities.

Members of the WOC and MOC ARGs also participated in the review and selection process of the most recent round of Elevate Together grant recipients, in collaboration with the Urban Leagues in Broward County, Florida; Atlanta, GA and Chicago, IL. Fifteen grants were presented to the selected Black and Hispanic small businesses.

“Elevate Together is an initiative that is designed to directly impact Black and Hispanic small business owners. In addition to receiving cash grants, these fifteen small businesses will also each be matched with a mentor from the Venture Mentoring team,” said Community Investment Manager, Sharu Goodwyn. “It was really wonderful that our community partners allowed our ARG leads to be part of the selection process for this round of Elevate Together grants. There was so much involvement and so much excitement about the initiative.”

To learn more about the Elevate Together™ initiative visit www.elevatetogether.org or contact Sharu Goodwyn at [email protected]

About Elevate Together™

Elevate Together™ powered by Round It Up America® is a nonprofit initiative designed to address systemic discrimination and historical racial disparities in business growth and profitability in Black and Hispanic communities. Through a partnership with the National Urban League and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the initiative delivers education, access and aid to Black and Hispanic small businesses. Founded by The ODP Corporation, Elevate Together™ is supported by a coalition of like-minded companies with a mission to strengthen local communities, foster job creation, and close the racial wealth gap. Learn more at www.elevatetogether.org.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business through approximately 1,100 stores, an online presence and thousands of dedicated sales professionals.

