FREE “Friday Flick” – Centennial Park & Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton Beach

Boca Raton, FL – This Friday, January 21, the City of Boynton Beach will be featuring CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at its Free Friday Flick Night. This event takes place at Centennial Park and Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton (120 E. Ocean Ave.). This family-friendly movie will be projected on a large screen under the City’s historic Banyan trees. The event begins at 5 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Free Wonka Bars to first 100 attendees who attend the City of Boynton Beach Information table – one lucky attendee will receive a bar with the Golden Ticket for a $15 gift card to Scheurer’s Hand-Dipped Chocolates in #DowntownBoynton.

COME HUNGRY!

The following food trucks will be on site:

Little Moir’s Hibiscus StrEATery : Salads, Bowls, Daily Catch Fish, Sandwiches, Rice, Fries

Tacos Veracruz : Chicken, Beef, Al Pastor, Steak, and Shrimp Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas

Bobby’s Hot Dogs : Classic Hot Dog, Chicago Style Hot Dogs, Popcorn Chicken, French Fries, Corn Dog, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chili Cheese Dog, Polish Sausage

Kobschies Ice Rolls : Ice Rolls, Milk Shake, Brownie Sundae, Banana Split, Coffee, Lemonade, Soda, Water

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES (before the movie begins)

Hula Hoop Contest

Giant Lego Building

Fizzy Lifting Drink Art Project

Candy Count Contest

Create a Paper Lollipop

Chalk Fun! You might win a Willy Wonka Hat!

Fairy Hair Options!

ROAD CLOSURES FROM 3:00 PM TO 9:00 PM ( F or the safety of attendees and vendors.)

E. Ocean Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St.

SE 1st Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St.

PARKING

Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.).

Ride Share is encouraged.

ADA ACCOMMODATIONS

The movie will provide Closed Captioning.

An ASL Interpreter will be on-site.

For additional accommodations under the ADA, please call 561-742-6241 or email [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.boynton-beach.org/flicks