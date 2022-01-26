DON’T MISS RECORDING ARTIST DEQUAN STARNES SINGING PLANETARY LIFEGUARDS’ THEME SONG ‘HELP MOMMA SURVIVE’

Three-time Industry Showcase Winner Dequan Starnes, aka Q-Starnes, will sing and record new Planetary Lifeguards theme song “Help Momma Survive” to benefit The Global Warming Foundation. And buy one of Planetary Lifeguard t-shirts manufactured by Tim Beasley, founder, and CEO of Gent Row LLC from which part of proceeds will go to the Foundation.

Planetary Lifeguard t-shirts will go on sale at stores and online soon after Dequan records the theme song with lyrics I wrote to help fight rising climate change threatening shorelines everywhere. You can read the lyrics at www.planetarylifeguards.com.

We want beach goers to proudly proclaim they’re a Planetary lifeguard by wearing this t-shirt that says they’re looking out for Mother Earth now reeling from quickening climate change causing havoc worldwide.

We’re expecting the song will gain media traction and popular standing for www.PlanetaryLifeguards.com as well as making Dequan’s’ music recording business even more admired for fulfilling goals and aspirations of other talents through his Destined 4 Greatness Management LLC (D4G Management).

Dequan is one of the most impactful hip-hop acts to come out of Monroe, NC. His latest hit song released last March titled You’re Enough, is available on Apple Music and Spotify and encapsulates Dequan‘s personal journey to raise mental health awareness. Now he’ll call attention to pressing environmental issues.

At age of 5, Dequan was handed a microphone by his grandmother and never looked back. By the time he hit high school he was making a name for himself around town as a lyricist and quickly gained recognition.

“Proceeds from these t-shirts will help our Foundation explore beyond simply cutting use of fossil fuels and fulfill our mission to find various methods of geoengineering as an ultimate solution,” said Peter Ticktin, founder and author of “What Makes Trump Tick” about his long-time friend Donald Trump with whom he attended New York Military Academy.

“I’m thrilled to sing and record this song with such fitting lyrics Madden wrote to underscore what Mother Earth is having to contend with from climate change, for which we need Planetary Lifeguards to save us all from drowning,” said Dequan.

Besides an imaginative blogger, Tom Madden is a former journalist and an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available in March on Amazon. He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.