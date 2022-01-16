City of Boca Raton Honors Martin Luther King Jr on Monday January 17th

By: Robert S Weinroth

Join the City of Boca Raton for a MLK Jr. Day Ceremony and Celebration, honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday, January 17. Here are some helpful tips to #KnowBeforeYouGo.

WHAT TO EXPECT? Boca Raton’s MLK Jr. Day Ceremony and Celebration consists of a community boxed breakfast, music, official ceremony, speakers and speeches, Humanitarian Award presentation, crafts, games, and a Mayoral Proclamation. The event also includes a march from the MLK Jr. Monument to the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

DATE: Monday, January 17, 2022

TIME: 8AM – 10AM Community Boxed Breakfast Sponsored by Developing Interracial & Social Change (DISC), Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church (220 Ruby St)

TIME: 10AM – 11AM March from MLK Jr. Monument (200 Ruby St), traveling southbound on Federal Highway to the Mizner Park Amphitheater (590 Plaza Real, east lot). Trolley service available for those requiring assistance

TIME: 11AM – Noon: Official Ceremony Mizner Park Amphitheater (590 Plaza Real, east lot) Keynote address; Humanitarian Award presentation; Mayoral proclamation; Community leader speeches

TIME: Noon – 3PM: FREE Community Celebration at Mizner Park Amphitheater (590 Plaza Rea)Kid crafts; DJ; games; Music and Attractions

WEATHER: The event continues rain or shine.

RESTROOMS: Located at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

FOOD VENDORS: A variety of food trucks will be onsite at the Mizner Park Amphitheater with food available for purchase.The City will provide a water bottle station with cold, filtered water (Mobile Aqua Refreshing Station) at the event for those who bring their own water bottles.

HAVE A QUESTION OR NEED ASSISTANCE? City staff in red “EVENT STAFF” shirts can assist throughout event.

HOW TO GET THERE AND WHERE TO PARK? The best places to park and how to arrive and depart safely.

WHERE TO PARK? Free and ample parking available at: City Hall: 201 W. Palmetto Park Rd; Building Administration: 200 NW 2nd Ave; Downtown Public Library: 400 NW 2nd Ave and the will be limited parking available at Mizner Park garages

Metered parking: On-street metered parking available throughout downtown

BICYCLISTS: Bike racks are available in front of City Hall and at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Be sure to wear reflective clothing and add reflective material to your bike for safety.

SEE TRACKS? THINK TRAIN: Look and listen before crossing any train tracks.

CHARGE WHILE YOU ATTEND: An EV charging station is available at City Hall and the Downtown Library.

PLAN AHEAD: Whether you are utilizing a shared ride program or driving your car to the event, leave early and plan ahead in order to arrive to the event safe and on time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Palmetto Park Road El Rio Canal Bridge: Current construction on the bridge has reduced passage to one lane eastbound, and one lane westbound, please allow extra time if using this route to get downtown. More details on at: Road Closures webpage.There will be a rolling road closure for the march from 10AM to 11AM – starting at Glades Rd and Federal Hwy, to NE 2nd St, and up through Mizner Park.