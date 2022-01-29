Button Up Your Overcoat!

By: Robert S Weinroth

The National Weather service predicts the temperature to drop below 40° and or a windchill of 35° or lower for four hours or more throughout Palm Beach County tonight.

In order to protect those seeking refuge from the cold during the overnight, the Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management has activated the cold weather shelter plan for all of Palm Beach County.

The cold weather emergency shelters will open beginning at 7PM today and will close at 7AM on Sunday.

The locations are the Palm Beach County Therapeutic Recreation Complex located at 2728 Lake Worth Rd in Lake Worth and the Belle Glade Intake Center at 341 NW 11th St in Belle Glade.

STAY WARM!

Palm Beach County Cold Weather Shelter Program​

When the temperature in Palm Beach County is forecasted to be 40 degrees or less, or with a wind-chill factor of 35 degrees or less, for at least 4 hours, Palm Beach County’s Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with other governmental and non-governmental organizations, may open a cold weather shelter for persons needing a place to keep warm.

COVID-19 guidelines (e.g., social distancing, facial coverings, hand sanitizer) and procedures will be implemented at the cold weather shelter.

There is no charge for staying at a cold weather shelter.

You may not bring pets to the cold weather shelter.

You may not bring or consume alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, or any weapons to the cold weather shelter.

Guests must follow all shelter rules and depart promptly upon the shelter’s closure.

