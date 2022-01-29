Published On: Sat, Jan 29th, 2022

Button Up Your Overcoat!

By: Robert S Weinroth

The National Weather service predicts the temperature to drop below 40° and or a windchill of 35° or lower for four hours or more throughout Palm Beach County tonight.

In order to protect those seeking refuge from the cold during the overnight, the Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management has activated the cold weather shelter plan for all of Palm Beach County.

The cold weather emergency shelters will open beginning at 7PM today and will close at 7AM on Sunday.

The locations are the Palm Beach County Therapeutic Recreation Complex located at 2728 Lake Worth Rd in Lake Worth and the Belle Glade Intake Center at 341 NW 11th St in Belle Glade.

STAY WARM!

Palm Beach County Cold Weather Shelter Program​

When the temperature in Palm Beach County is forecasted to be 40 degrees or less, or with a wind-chill factor of 35 degrees or less, for at least 4 hours, Palm Beach County’s Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with other governmental and non-governmental organizations, may open a cold weather shelter for persons needing a place to keep warm. 

  • COVID-19 guidelines (e.g., social distancing, facial coverings, hand sanitizer) and procedures will be implemented at the cold weather shelter.
  • There is no charge for staying at a cold weather shelter.
  • You may not bring pets to the cold weather shelter.
  • You may not bring or consume alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, or any weapons to the cold weather shelter.
  • Guests must follow all shelter rules and depart promptly upon the shelter’s closure.

  Cold Weather Shelter Pickup Locations Eastern 2022

  Cold Weather Shelter Pickup Locations Glades 2022

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

